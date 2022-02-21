Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Leadership Anne Arundel Looking for New Community Leaders

| February 21, 2022, 01:39 PM

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced their call for nominations for New Leaders to be recognized at their New Leaders Breakfast Celebration on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Carrol’s Creek Café in Annapolis.

Nominations must be made by March 10, 2022.  Pending the receipt of all applications, the LAA Executive Committee will select the honorees to recognize at the event. The Nominee does not have to be a graduate of a LAA program.  However, Nominees must meet the following criteria:

  • Newly accepted, selected, appointed, or elected to an executive position
  • The position began during the period between March 2021 – March 2022
  • A leadership role that serves and/or impacts the Anne Arundel County Community
  • The position can be held in a Non-Profit, Government or For-Profit organization

LAA Alumni and the community at large are invited to complete the Nomination Form at https://www.leadershipaa.org/page/NewLeaders by March 10, 2022. Honorees will be notified and invited to attend on or before Thursday, March 31st.  Please contact Nancy Hartzell with any questions regarding this process or the New Leaders Celebration event.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Every year, LAA hosts this sold-out event honoring individuals who have stepped into new positions of leadership in the past year and show exceptional leadership for the betterment of Anne Arundel County.  Click here for the 2022 New Leaders Breakfast Celebration event details and to register to attend.  Attendees must register, in advance, by Thursday, April 21, 2022.  Walk-ins are not permitted.

For more information, visit https://leadershipaa.org

