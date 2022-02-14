Jeff Devlin of HGTV’s I Hate My Bath and Stonehouse Revival to Speak at Home Owners Expo Later This Month

The Home Owners Expo returns to its traditional spring show dates this February 26 and 27 at the Byzantium Event Center in Annapolis.

The show will feature a large variety of home improvement and enhancement products and services, from the kitchen and bath, interior and exterior, remodeling and whole house construction, to the lawn and garden and is a fantastic opportunity for homeowners to get ideas, meet with companies, compare, and shop and save on projects and fun stuff for the home.

Featured guest speakers/educators include Jeff Devlin, host of DIY’s I Hate My Bath, and the popular HGTV series Stonehouse Revival. Jeff will present seminars on selecting the best contractor for you, and how to remodel like a pro and he will host workshops on patching drywall and trimming doors in your home. Joining Jeff for the weekend is Dr. Doug Tallamy, the T. A. Baker Professor of Agriculture in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has authored 105 research publications and has taught insect-related courses for 41 years. Chief among his research goals is to better understand the many ways insects interact with plants and how such interactions determine the diversity of animal communities. His book Bringing Nature Home was published by Timber Press in 2007, The Living Landscape , co-authored with Rick Darke, was published in 2014; Nature’s Best Hope, a New York Times Best Seller, was released in February 2020, and his latest book The Nature of Oaks was released by Timber Press in March 2021. His awards include recognition from The Garden Writer’s Association, Audubon, The Garden Club of America, and The American Horticultural Association.

Rounding out the weekend with education seminars will be Northrop Realty with a seminar on staging your home for success, and Rachel Jennifer from Rachel Jennifer Interiors with a seminar on organizing your house to work from home. Antique expert Todd Peenstra will be available all weekend to offer free antiques and collectible appraising, and the Master Gardeners of Anne Arundel County offering tips and information on plants in our area. Wine sampling and the new “marketplace” will showcase home products including custom Olive wood bowls and kitchenware, French linens, Scentsy Products, and more!

The show hours are Sat. Feb. 26, 10 AM to 6 PM, Sunday 12 noon to 5 PM. Admission is $6.00 for adults, $5.00 for active and retired military, and guests may purchase in advance saving on admission. The Byzantium Event Center is located at 2747 Riva Road, Annapolis, MD 21401.

For Complete Event Information and advance discount tickets visit www.TheHomeOwnersExpo.com

