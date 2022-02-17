Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

It’s Official, No More Masks In Schools Beginning Friday

| February 16, 2022, 08:37 PM

The Board of Education tonight unanimously voted to lift the mask mandate in county school facilities, supporting a recommendation from Superintendent George Arlotto that came after the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland State Department of Education confirmed the county had hit the appropriate threshold to do so. Masks will become optional in all AACPS buildings on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Statewide school masking regulations adopted by the Maryland State Board of Education provide three pathways through which a local school system can lift the mandate. One of those allows that to happen when a county reaches an 80 percent vaccination rate.

Persons on schools buses will still be required to be masked per federal regulations and those at schools on Fort George G. Meade would need to continue to follow the regulations of the post.

VACCINATION-OR-TEST PROGRAM FOR STUDENT-ATHLETES

At tonight’s meeting, Dr. Arlotto also announced that spring high school student-athletes will not be subject to the vaccination-or-test program that has been in place in the fall and winter seasons. Testing for winter student-athletes will continue through the end of the winter season.

Source :
AACPS

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake