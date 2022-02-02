It Was 50 Years Ago Today with Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff, Jay Demarcus, Badfinger and Denny Lane

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RAMS HEAD PRESENTS:

It Was 50 Years Ago Today A Tribute To The Beatles’ Rubber Soul & Revolver feat. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff, Jay Demarcus, Badfinger, and Denny Lane

at Maryland Hall on March 8th

8pm | $75 – $275 (VIP Packages available)

Rams Head On Stage shows:

Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

Friday, March 4

8pm | $26.50

River Whyless

Tuesday, April 12

8pm | $20

*On Sale Friday, Feb. 4th at 12 PM

Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer

Friday, April 29

8pm | $35

*On Sale Friday, Feb. 4th at 12 PM

UPCOMING SHOWS:

02/03 Ana Popovic

02/04 Max Weinberg’s Juke Box

02/05 MELANIN IV Drag Show

02/06 Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda

02/08 + 09 Gaelic Storm

02/10 Tinsley Ellis

02/11 Pressing Strings

02/12 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock: 10th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/14 Brett Dennen w. The Heavy Hours

02/15 PM Reunion feat. Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer & Roger Guth

02/16 Mykal Kilgore w. Thee Unknowns

02/18 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon

02/19 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull

02/20 Dublin 5

02/21 Dave Mason

02/22 Mac McAnally

02/23 Nektar

02/24 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/25 On A Winter’s Night feat. Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky & Patty Larkin

02/26 The James Hunter Six (matinee)

02/26 We Banjo 3

02/27 David Sanborn

03/01 Rickie Lee Jones

03/02 Nita Strauss

03/03 Meat Loaf Presents BAT feat. The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson

03/04 Bob Mould w. H.C. McEntire (postponed)

03/04 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band

03/05 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)

03/06 Kat Wright

03/08 Danny Burns w. Aine O’Doherty

03/08 Rams Head Presents: It Was 50 Years Ago Today at Maryland Hall

03/10 PRS Eightlock (Paul Reed Smith Band) w. Kentavius Jones

03/11 Abbarama: The Modern ABBA Tribute Experience

03/12 Edwin McCain

03/13 Los Lobos

03/14 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” Van Morrison

03/15 Kiefer Sutherlans w. Marc Copely & Rocco DeLuca

03/16 John Lodge of The Moody Blues

03/17 Ben Sollee

03/18 Spyro Gyra

03/19 Arielle (All Ages Matinee)

03/19 The Weight Band

03/20 Wishbone Ash

03/21 Melissa Manchester

03/23 + 24 The High Kings

03/25 Euge Groove

03/26 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Alli Breen

03/27 Walter Trout (All Ages Matinee)

03/27 Penny & Sparrow w. Lera Lynn

03/28 + 29 Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022 Tour

03/31 Special EFX feat. Chieli Minucci, Joel Rosenblatt, Dave Livolsi & Jay Rowe

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB