February 9, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Booster Bonuses. Council Says No. Civil Rights in AACo. Art Store for Sale. BeeprBuzz!

Today…

Governor Hogan announced a booster shot lottery worth $2 million. And he is NOT running for US Senate! County Executive Pittman’s campaign finance bill did not pass so now he is trying to get 10,000 signatures. The County has released a fantastic online virtual tour of the Civil Rights Movement in Anne Arundel County–check it out for sure! Art Things, that great art store is for sale. And we can always use some more local businesses to spotlight! Give me some leads!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Apparently, there were critters lurking in the shells I brought back from Sanibel on Sunday. It just took them a few days to begin to rot and permeate the house with a putrid smell… so guess what I spent a lot of yesterday doing? And if anyone needs help, I am now an expert on shell cleaning and preparation! OK, let’s get into today’s news … shall we?

Remember that vaccine incentive the state ran last year? Well, it is back for boosters this year. Yesterday, Governor Hogan announced that he will have $2 million to give away in a booster shot lottery. A cool half-million will be given to a winner of a draw on February 15th, then $50K every week for ten weeks, and a final draw for $1M on May 3rd. These are all Tuesdays. Every Marylander who has received or does receive the booster will be entered–so if you want to play–get boosted sooner than later! Also, Governor Hogan was very clear that he has zero interest in running for the US Senate–end of that story!

Last week, we told you about Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and his measure to put campaign finance reform on the ballot. It was to set aside public money to allow people that do not have access to large bankrolls to run. I said last week that there was no way the council would give him the 5 votes needed…and predictably they did not. Pittman says this will take big money out of elections–well it doesn’t really. It allows other candidates without big money to run. But if someone wanted to drop big bucks or solicit big bucks..they still can. However, he is spearheading a new effort now that the council did not vote as he had hoped (does this sound familiar). He is trying to amass 10,000 signatures on a petition to put the question on the ballot. So stay tuned there. This is not a bad piece of legislation at all and the only reason it did not pass is because of the animosity between the County Executive and the Republicans on the Council. If Pittman needed five votes to prevent nuclear annihilation, we might as well kiss our asses goodbye.

In other Pittman news–and this is VERY cool. Back in the waning days of the Schuh administration, the County received a grant from the National Park Service Civil Rights Grants Program and they have put together a fantastic online exhibit. It chronicles the Civil Rights Movement here in Anne Arundel County. There is an interactive map with oral histories and videos for 50 locations throughout the county–ball fields, stores, beaches, juke joints, and more. Really very fascinating. Check it out at aacounty.org/civil-rights-era Be prepared to spend some time watching the videos and learning about our history from many of the people who actually lived it!

Are you in the market for an Art Store? Donovan Conaway from The Capital has the scoop. Skye Vasquez is the owner of Art Things which used to be in West Annapolis and moved to Maryland Hall in May of 2020. The pandemic put a whammy on the store and Skye returned to her previous career in finance. Now, it looks like the wonderful art store will be closing. There are so few places that sell these supplies and have the staff to actually help you. She told The Capital she had been approached by prospects that wanted to make it a big box store or to just buy the inventory, but she declined and is looking for the right buyer. The business is appraised at $100K and Skye told Donovan that for the right buyer, she’d take half that. So, interested in an art store…there you go. And if you are not sure.. scroll back and check out the local business spotlight we did with Skye back in November of 2019!

We are rolling on the local business spotlights. But please keep the suggestions coming. Send them to [email protected] or DM me on Twitter. There is no cost at all to the business and the episode will be sent to 14,000+ subscribers of the DNB, sent to our 50,000 on Twitter, the 130K on Facebook and then the 180,000 or so that read EyeOnAnnapolis.net. I repeat–no cost to the business whatsoever! Up Saturday– October Contracting…next week…SoFo!

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report–seems like it might be a nice one. And because it is Wednesday, Beepr Buzz is here with all the music buzz and Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit!

