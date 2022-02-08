February 8, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Safer Internet Day. WRNR’s Bob Waugh Retiring. Arts Grants. Cabaret!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Today is Safer Internet Day. WRNR 103.1 Program Director and afternoon drive host Bob Waugh is retiring. Frontier Airlines is buying Spirit Airlines. There are grants available for arts organizations and independent artists. Cabaret, The Musical is opening this weekend at the Classic Theatre of Maryland. We have Rams Head On Stage tickets to give away and some great upcoming local business spotlights to look forward to!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am.

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Ever have one of those days where you are productive as hell? For me, they seem to be few and far between, but yesterday, I kicked butt. I am almost caught up from my trip south, so if I owe you a call or an email– soon come! OK, now the news.. let’s get into it–shall we?

I am not a fan of Hallmark Holidays and this one is certainly not on Hallmark’s radar, but it is important. Today is Safer Internet Day. It’s global and designed to raise awareness of the issue that lurks beyond that keyboard. Some stats for you..1 in 6 kids, 9 to 17, have shared a nude image. Of those, 50% didn’t care if they knew the person in real life. 41% of those sent the image to someone they knew to be an adult. The Maryland State Police have given us a ton of great tips for keeping the kids safer online. And that does not end at age 17. We are all susceptible and need to be on the alert. At 10 am this morning, we’re publishing a big list of red flags, scams, and tips to be safer…. so check that out in a few hours!

Some bittersweet news I have been sitting on for a few weeks now, but Bob Waugh, the program director and long-time afternoon drive host on WRNR is hanging up his headphones at the end of the month. He’s had a 40-year career in radio starting at WLIR, moved to New York’s K-Rock, then to DC and WHFS where he was the mastermind of the WHFstival, and finally to WRNR 103.1 here in Annapolis. I worked with Bob at WRNR a few years ago when I was co-hosting the morning show with Rob Timm and learned a lot from him and consider him a friend. He says he is taking a hiatus to see a kid off to college and then has another project in the works! Congratulations Bob–terribly sad to see you go, but thanks for all you have given us, and best of luck–keep us posted!

This merger will either raise the reputation of one party or tank the reputation of the other. Frontier Airlines is buying Spirit. Frontier is a low-cost carrier and is really pretty decent, although their lift from BWI is meh. Spirit is the #2 carrier at BWI and they … no way to sugar coat this… they really suck. If the merger is approved, the new airline will be the fifth largest in the US behind American, Delta, United, and Southwest. And here in BWI would boost them a bit closer to Southwest in terms of passengers…but still a distant second. This is a $3 billion deal.

Just a reminder for the independent artists and arts organizations. Grants are available for $2500 apiece. This is part of the allotment of the American Rescue Plan Act that County Executive Pittman put out. Head to ACAAC.org and the info is right there front and center!

And speaking of arts… get your tickets to see Cabaret, the Musical. It opens this Friday at the Classic Theatre of Maryland and will run weekends through March 6th. I will be there Saturday night center section and I cannot wait! Get your tickets in advance.. the theatre is spacious but not huge so it likely will sell out… at classictheatremaryland.org and theatre is spelled with the RE.

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, I still have that set of tickets to see The Idol Kings on the 18th courtesy of Rams Head On Stage. If you want to see The Idol Kings on the 18th–a Friday–shoot me an email at [email protected] and I may hook you up with the best seats in the house. And make sure you check out all their great shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com–I just got a peek at some upcoming shows too– Asia, KT Tunstall, Iron Butterfly, The Nighthawks, and Drag Brunch is back!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, October Contracting a mostly commercial but moving into residential builder here in Eastport. And NEXT Saturday a convo with three members of SoFo! Again, keep the suggestions coming. And keep letting your friends know about the Daily News Brief–much appreciated!

OK, that's it for the news

So now, hang tight, Scott MacMullan is here with his briefs–legal briefs that is, and we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

