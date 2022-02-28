February 28, 2022 | Daily News Brief | More Shooting In Annapolis. Hillman Garage Info. Kudos for Teachers. Nutrition Month!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police investigating the death of a man found shot along Ritchie Highway. Annapolis Police investigating another shooting and have made an arrest. The City of Annapolis has released a synopsis of the proposed agreement for the construction of a new garage and City Dock. Teach of the Year finalists announces. One of the best math teachers in the NATION is in Glen Burnie! And get ready for Nutrition Month with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, February 28th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK I am declaring the last day of February as the last day of winter. Bring on Spring. I snuck away for the weekend to see my kiddo down and North Carolina and get some R&R, and maybe a craft beer or two. I tell you, Wilmington has some VERY cool neighborhoods and districts. But enough of that, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating what they deem a suspicious death as a homicide. Yesterday afternoon a man was found dead in the 4100 blocl of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park. Police say he suffered trauma “consistent with being shot”, but the medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Meanwhile the homicide detectives are investigating. We should have an update to this story on EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later today so check back.

And down in Annapolis, the bullets continue to fly. On Friday night at 11:30 pm, Annapolis Police responded to the 1700 block of Forest Drive for a shooting. When they arrived they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds and he was flown to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, police were able to develop a suspect, locate him and arrest him. He is a 35-year old Annapolis man and has been charged with attempted murder and being held on a no-bond status. This incident was a little odd in that the service we subscribe to did not show a dispatch for the fire department for the shooting or a medical emergency as usual. However, it did show the dispatch for the helicopter. The police utilize a frequency on their radios that cannot be monitored by scanners . I suspect that they may have contacted the fire department directly through a private channel and asked them to respond, rather than have them dispatched by the county as usual.

Yesterday, Annapolis City Manager David Jarrell released a synopsis of the agreement for the reconstruction of the Hillman Garage and City dock. There are two options before the Council tonight– please go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net to read it, but the two options are to 1– allow the contractor to build it and finance it and pay the City about $20 million upfront and then a percentage of the parking for 30 years. They would then control the garage and most of the downtown parking for 30 years. That $20 million would presumably go to the same contractor for partial payment for City Dock–the remaining funds would come from grants and begging the state for money. Option 2 is to do it along and sell bonds to finance construction, but then the City maintains control of the facility for 30 years. But please go read the document–it’s a six-page PDF. And Alderman Savidge corrected me on something I said on Friday. I said the council would suspend the rules and discuss and vote on the proposal in the same night. The Alderman said this was a resolution and that Resolutions are allowed to have public comment and a vote in the same night…ordinances are not allowed to do that without suspending the rules. And he also said that resolutions will only have public comment if specifically requested by the Mayor or an Alderperson. So there’s that correction and thank to my Alder peep for keeping me straight!

OK let’s jump into some school news! And then there were seven. Five public and two private school teachers are finalists for the 2022 Teacher of the Year. For the public schools…one of these will win on April 26th at the Excellence in Education Awards Dinner. Lacie Harold from Arundel Middle, Nafeesah Marcellus from Brock Bridge Elementary, Charles Whittaker from CAT North, Jennifer Lowe from the new Crofton High, and Molly Stavely from Glen Burnie High. On the private side, there are two finalists.. and one will win private school teacher of the year… Kate Hansen from Annapolis Area Christian School, and Mary Raleigh from St. Mary’s High. Congrats to all.

And if you live in Glen Burnie and go to Glen Burnie Park Elementary and have Ms Gulden teaching you math…you are lucky. You have one of the best math teachers in the nation. Joanie Gulden and 116 others were selected for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching…. this is like the highest accolade an elementary school teacher can get! In addition to accolades, she gets a cert signed by the President, a trip to Washington DC (and let’s be honest, it’s probably a bigger deal for the teacher in Montana that won..but still) a bunch of professional development opportunities and a $10,000 award. Congrats Ms Gulden!

And as we begin to wrap, March is Nutrition Month. Yup, there’s a month for everything. April will be Send John $100 Month..so get ready….but I digress. March IS Nutrition Month and to kick it off the Anne Arundel County Food Bank will be hosting an online Zoom event on food insecurity in Anne Arundel County tomorow. I have the info at EyeOnAnnapolis.net and you do need to register, but it is free. Throughout the month there will be a series of events to help you plan healthy meals on a budget! Check it out!

I hope you caught the CYSO local business spotlight this past Saturday–if not, scroll back and give it a listen–and try to get to their gala if you can on the 19th. Up this Saturday– the newest dermatology practice in Annapolis– Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, I talk to Dr. Molly. PLEASE keep those suggestions coming. Email me at [email protected] or shoot me a DM on Twitter.

OK, that's it for the news

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann “whatever you do don’t look at your 401k statement this month” Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report.. And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

