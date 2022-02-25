February 25, 2022 | Daily News Brief | School Fight. Shots Fired. EZ Pass Relief. Bank Closure!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A middle school fight ends as a fight between parents starts. Annapolis Police arrest a man after he fired a gun in a Ward 1 neighborhood. The MDTA is offering some relief from the crazy EZ-Pass fines for unpaid tolls from the pandemic. There are some new masking changes coming from the CDC. Baltimore getting ready to lift its mask mandate. PNC is closing the Eastport branch leaving no banks in Eastport. And some events up this weekend–Brigade Boxing Championships and the Home Owners Expo!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 25th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Wow, what a roller coaster of a day yesterday between the horrible invasion of Ukraine and the effects on the markets and gasoline pricing. Sometimes I wish we touched on national or international news… but then again, not. Stay strong Ukraine! Enough of that, we have some LOCAL news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Yesterday at about 1:00 pm, the Anne Arundel County Police were called to Marley Middle School for a fight. They broke it up and the parents and guardians of the students were called to get the kids. Well, two of the parents got into it in the parking lot and one of them pulled out what appeared to be an ax handle to resolve this second dispute…not an ax, just the handle. He never swung it or directly threatened anyone with it. But it was enough of a threat to have him charged.

And in Annapolis, earlier this week we told you about the shooting of the kids in Robinwood and then two separate shots fired incidents in lower-income housing communities. Well, there was another incident on Wednesday where a shot was fired on Murray Avenue in Ward One just outside of the historic district, and police on West Street thought a man was suspicious and stopped him and ultimately they pursued him and he dropped a gun as he tried to flee. They caught him and a 9mm handgun. It’s a shame the shots fired incidents in the communities where they happen frequently cannot be resolved as quickly as one in an upscale neighborhood.

Have you been hit with an EZ Pass bill for tolls during the pandemic? It is a SNAFU for sure and FINALLY, the MDTA is doing something about it after being pressured by the Governor. Effective immediately, well yesterday, any penalties on unpaid fines will be waived through the end of November. Additionally, they will not be sending unpaid tolls to collection agencies nor will they be telling the MVA to suspend your registration. But, you DO need to get them paid by the end of November. The MDTA is also working on adding additional people to handle phones that have been overwhelmed and chat lines. And if you already paid the crazy fines and fees, sorry–it’s not retroactive.

If you are used to banking at the PNC bank on Bay Ridge Avenue in Eastport, your days are numbered. PNC announced that they are closing more than 40 branches including three in Maryland and one of them was the Eastport one. So, that leaves Eastport with ZERO banks! And somewhat related, but unconfirmed, I think the Bank of America on Bay Ridge Road by the Giant is closing–they put up a big old “for rent” sign up in front of it yesterday.

And some quick COVID news. Up in Baltimore City, they are eliminating the indoor mask mandate next week. But the CDC is expected to change policies yet again a bit later today. It’s reported that they will no longer recommend indoor masking based on classifications of people–elderly, immunocompromised, etc. But will look at hospitalizations and local hospital capacity to make that determination. So, get ready for more confusion as the rules are changing.

And as we begin to wrap it up… some events for you! Tonight at 7 pm at Alumni Hall. It is the Brigade Boxing Championships at Alumni Hall at the Naval Academy. It is a free event, you will need ID to get on the yard and I am not sure what their masking policy will be. If you ever saw that horrible movie called Annapolis that was filmed in Philadelphia—this match is the main plot in the movie. It is a LOT of fun! Also this weekend on Saturday and Sunday– the Homeowners Expo at the Byzantium Center on Riva Road. Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. $6 gets you in the door and remember— Jeff Devlin will be there on Saturday and Doug Tallamy on Sunday. And just pencil March 20th to 27th in on your calendars. It is Annapolis Restaurant Week and there are more than 40 restaurants expected to participate. Always a perfect way to test out the new places or refresh your memory of some of the older ones. You can see who is in at annapolisrestaurantweek.com

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. We’ve been busy recording a bunch of local business spotlights– the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra is up tomorrow, and next Saturday will be Current Dermatology and Dr. Molly! Send those suggestions to [email protected]annapolis.net or DM me on Twitter!

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Alpha Engineering, and Rehab 2 Perform!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local. Other than that, I will see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

