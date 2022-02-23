February 23, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Shooting Follow Up. Land Use Navigator. Mask Mandate Lifted Statewide. Air Canada.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A bit of a follow-up from the Annapolis Police on the recent shooting that sent two children to trauma centers. A new tool to track, apply and pay for permits in the County. The State Board of Education agreed to lift the school mask mandate statewide. Air Canada is back. And we can always use some more local businesses to spotlight! Give me some leads! FYI, the audio from the press conference is tagged on at the end of today’s DNB–give it a listen if you have the time–it’s about 47 minutes!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Still having a rough time comprehending that five children have been shot in Annapolis within the past 10 days. Alright, let’s get right into it today, shall we?

The Annapolis Police Department held a press conference yesterday to address the shooting the other night in Robinwood. What we learned. They do not know if there was one suspect or more than one; but they know they came out of the woods on foot and fled into the woods. The injured girl was released from the hospital and the injured boy is still there and paralyzed. The third victim who EMS says suffered a graze wound, the police say that she was injured but not by gunfire. We learned that the resource centers that the City fought so hard for in last year’s budget are not manned despite HACA wanting them to be manned. We were told that a few hours after the shooting, there were shots fired on Copeland Street in Bywater, and again yesterday, just after 1 pm shots were fired in Bay Ridge Gardens. The police, the politicians, and the clergy members present all begged for the suspect or suspects to turn themselves in. The same group also said that this type of violence will not be tolerated. Chief Jackson said he would look into bringing in federal partners to help solve the case and mentioned that this has him very upset since he is trying to build his legacy. All in all, this was the same press conference we have heard many times over. I will add it on at the end of the DNB today if you want to listen to it.

Yesterday, County Executive Pittman announced the launch of the Land Use Navigator. No, we are not exploring Mars. This is a new online tool to fast-track the permitting process for land use and building in the County. When it is fully operational, you will be able to track, update, apply and pay for permits online. There is a great search feature so you can search for any address or more granularly the street and see who is building what… or well who is building what with permits. The new tool will launch Monday, but to get it ready, the Permits office is closed to the public the rest of this week.

Not terribly applicable to Anne Arundel County any longer, but the State Board of Education is lifting the masking mandate for schools statewide. This will allow local boards to make their own decisions moving forward. Tentatively it is to take effect on March 1st, but like initiating the mandate…to lift it takes approval from a legislative committee. That meeting is scheduled for Friday at 2:30 pm But I think this will be a rubber stamp!

Air Canada had suspended service from BWI during COVID and now they are back. Later this spring.. Air Canada will resume BWI to Toronto with twice-daily flights on May 15th and BWI to Montreal with daily flights on June 1

We are rolling on the local business spotlights. But please keep the suggestions coming. Send them to [email protected] or DM me on Twitter. There is no cost at all to the business and the episode will be sent to 14,000+ subscribers of the DNB, sent to our 50,000 on Twitter, the 130K on Facebook and then the 180,000 or so that read EyeOnAnnapolis.net each month. Up Saturday– CYSO otherwise known as the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra! And I recorded a fascinating one yesterday with Senator John Astle who has a new book about his time in Viet Nam. This will be a MUST LISTEN when I am done editing it all!

OK, that's it for the news

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And because it’s Wednesday, we have Bridgett aka Beepr Buzz with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit! And remember, if you want to listen to that presser…I tagged it on at the very end!

