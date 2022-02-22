February 22, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Three Children Shot in Annapolis. Eastport History. New Leaders Wanted. Ticket Tuesday.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Three children were shot in Annapolis last night, two were flown out to hospitals. A man was assaulted with an ax on West Street. The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park is hosting a great weekend in March. Learn about the history of Black Eastport this weekend. Leadership Anne Arundel is looking for leaders to honor. The Baysox have a 2-22 deal, 2+2=$22. And a bizarre event on West Street tonight at 530 pm… TuTu Tuesday. It is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage and I have Rickie Lee Jones, Steven Page, and the 50 Years Ago Toady Beatles Tribute with Todd Rundgren up for grabs!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I am speechless and not sure where to start today. Not a lot of good news, so let’s just get into it–shall we?

Just nine days after two children were shot in Annapolis, three more were shot last night in the City’s Robinwood community. We do not yet have all the details, but at 7:10 pm, police were called to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue for a shooting. Two 11-year olds were flown to a local trauma center, one with a gunshot wound to the chest and another to the shoulder. A third victim, also a minor, was found with a graze wound. The Annapolis Police do not have a suspect in custody and are asking for anyone who knows anything to contact them at 410-260-3439. We expect to have more information later today, so please check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net. People, this needs to stop!

And slightly less horrifying, yesterday the Annapolis Police reported that on Friday afternoon, a man was assaulted in the 100 block of West Street…this is the second block away from Church Circle….he got into some sort of verbal altercation and the suspect swung an ax at the victim and then also damaged his vehicle with the ax. The suspect was not located or identified. An assault. With an Axe. Mid Afternoon on a Friday. What is happening?

OK, let’s move on to some more pleasant news. Maryland is ready to celebrate the 200th birthday of Harriet Tubman and on the weekend of March 12-13, there will be a series of free, family-friendly events at the somewhat new Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park. Check out our post on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for the specifics, but this looks like a fascinating weekend. The park is in Dorchester County, so it is a bit of a drive, but if you can, why not make a weekend of it and grab an Air BNB?

And more coolness… the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park along with the Mt Zion United Methodist Church will be honoring the heritage of Black families from Eastport on Sunday from 1130 am to 300 pm. If you frequent any of the Eastport Facebook pages you hear people lament about how it used to be. Well, this is a PERFECT way to see how it has changed over 151 years. Briayna Cuffie will talk about her family way before it was called Eastport and way before the City annexed the land. She’s a sixth-generation descendant and spent the last two years talking to more than 40 people spanning 4 generations to get the story. Absolutely fascinating and I know Briayna and she is a great storyteller! It is free, but you do need to register. We have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. The event will be held at the church, and it will be recorded and streamed so in case you can’t make it or they run out of room. I am really looking forward to that!

Leadership Anne Arundel is looking for some leaders–makes sense. They are looking for new leaders in the community–think newly elected or senior appointed political types. New executives from area businesses. New Executive Directors from area non-profits…you get the idea. They want to honor them and introduce them at a New Leaders Breakfast at Carroll’s Creek Cafe on April 27th! Nominations are due by March 10th, so if you have an idea for someone– leadershipaa.org is where you want to go.

And as we wrap it up…a deal for you and some fun..but only for today. You see it is TWOsday 2 22 22 today… And with spring around the corner, the Baysox are having a huge sale. For $22 you get two tickets to their home opener on April 8th along with two hot dogs. Pretty cool. Online only at baysox.com. And yes, despite the labor woes of the majors, the minors are playing as usual!

And a fun, yet bizarre event on West Street tonight starting at 530pm. It is TuTu Tuesday. There will be singing and dancing in the first block of West Street and lots of prizes for those in TuTus. You, your pet… not sure what to expect, but I am sure I will have to avert my eyes at some point! See ya down there!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. I have great seats to see Rickie Lee Jones on March 1st, Steven Page from Bare Naked Ladies on the 5th, and the 50 Years Ago Today tribute to the Beatles with Todd Rundgren at Maryland Hall on the 8th! Who wants ’em? Send me an email or a DM and I will pick some winners! And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com. I am kinda curious about what kind of show Kieffer Sutherland puts on!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, well not the orchestra itself but the Executive and Music Directors. next week, Current Dermatology & Cosmetic Center Again, keep the suggestions coming. And keep letting your friends know about the Daily News Brief–much appreciated!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Alpha Engineering!

So now, hang tight, Scott MacMullan is here with his legal briefs ( I gave it a listen and I think he might get me in trouble with YouTube), and of course, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

