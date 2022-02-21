February 21, 2022 | Daily News Brief | More Shots In Annapolis. Scammer Caught. Maritime Museum Volunteers..

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Yuripzy Morgan for Congress? Annapolis Police investigating two more incidents of shots being fired. Anne Arundel County Police nab two scammers red-handed! Annapolis has hired a new Administrator for their LEAD program. And the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park is hosting a volunteer open house tonight!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, February 21sr, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

The Olympics are over! I am not sure if I am just getting gold and curmudgeonly or what but despite the new events, they seem to have lost their luster. Not talking about the Russian skating drama..which is child abuse by the way, but in that, it has turned into a “meh” event. When I was a kid it was a must-see event and we were allowed to stay up late to watch them. But now…not so much. Kind of disappointing. Well, it IS Monday and there is some news, so let’s get into it..shall we?

Before we get started, on Friday we mentioned that we thought Yuripzy Morgan might be running for County Executive. We stand corrected, We have since learned that she will announce a run for Congress later today. Not sure what district as you do not need to live in your district to represent it, so maybe 2 against Dutch Ruppersberger–she ran in that district before in 2016 and lost the Republican primary, somehow I doubt she’d run against Sarbanes in 5. She could go for 4 and Anthony Brown’s old seat. I guess we’ll know more today so stay tuned!

The shots continue. The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two more incidents of shots being fired. The first one was in the 700 block of Newtown Drive in the Woodside Gardens community. The second was where that shooting was last week on Obery Court. In both instances, police found evidence of the shots being fired, but there are no suspects, witnesses, or injuries.

This is one of those Homer Simpson moments

SOUND CLIP

Back on February 16th, Anne Arundel County police were assisting an elderly couple who had been scammed out of $9000.00. They gave the money to the scammers believing that their son had been arrested and needed the bail money. They caught on a little too late and called the police. And while the police were there, the scammers called back and asked for another $20,000. They came back to get the $20,000 and were promptly arrested. The suspects were identified as 31 and 25-year-old both male and both from Silver Spring. Scams abound…be skeptical everyone!

Annapolis has hired an Administrator to manage the new LEAD program which is an acronym for Let Everyone Advance With Dignity. It is a program to relieve law enforcement of social service intervention work. The new hire, Richard Reynolds will focus on diverting people from the criminal justice system for low-level arrests and push them towards social referrals. The program is funded by a $520,000 grant from the state and Reynolds will earn $60,000 per year.

And for those who missed it, the Planning Commission gave approval to the controversial Village at Providence Point, aka Crystal Springs adult community. The 7 member commission approved it 5-0-2 with the two newest members abstaining. So, while many think it is a done deal.. I suspect that the Crab Creek Conservancy will challenge the decision in Circuit Court. They already have a GoFundMe page set up to help with the legal costs.

And as we begin to wrap up, the Annapolis Maritime Museum is looking for volunteers. They make the AMM world go around and it is a wonderful organization. Tour guides at the Thomas Point Light House, working events and fundraisers, helping at concerts, education programs, and more. They are having an open house today from 4 pm to 6 pm so you can learn all about it and sign up. Bonus–they’re gonna feed you too! Check out their website to get an idea.. amaritime.org

I hope you caught the SoFo local business spotlight this Saturday–if not, scroll back and give it a listen–that’s a group of great businesses in town doing great things. Up this Saturday– the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra– and they have a great gala coming up shortly–so definitely tune into my conversation with Executive Director Dane and Musical Director Julien. PLEASE keep those suggestions coming. Email me at [email protected] or shoot me a DM on Twitter.

OK, that's it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today's Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Alpha Engineering

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann "whatever you do don't look at your 401k statement today" Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report… And as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather.

Related

