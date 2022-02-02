February 2, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Campaign Finance Referendum. Harris Vs Mizeur. Rotary Grants, Maryland Hall Artists. Cabaret!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

County Executive Pittman wants to introduce campaign finance reform. Heather Mizeur has our raised Rep. Andy Harris. The Parole Rotary has money for non-profits working with kids. Maryland Hall has re-invigorated the artist-in-residence programming. Cabaret, the Musical is coming to the Classic Theatre of Maryland. And we can always use some more local businesses to spotlight! Give me some leads!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I screwed up yesterday and got my two confused. I thought Rob Timm told me he was back on the air Tuesday…. and actually, it was February 2nd–today. So the sentiment is the same. Congrats for kicking cancer’s ass and as soon as this is sent out to the interwebs, I am tuning into 103.1 WRNR! Welcome back, Rob! OK, speaking of news. Let’s get into it … shall we?

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will introduce a measure to the County Council to put campaign finance reform on the ballot for a referendum on election day. The proposal sets aside public money to allow people that do not have access to large bankrolls to run. Other counties have adopted this and even the State–Governor Hogan used public money to win his first term. Pittman says he is sure this will have bipartisan support as it goes to the council. However, it will take a supermajority to pass so at least one of the Republicans will need to vote for it. And Pittman is 0-1 on a supermajority, so we will see. If it does pass, that allows it to be placed as a question on the ballot in November for all residents to vote upon. It will take effect during the next election cycle, which County Executive Pittman will not be participating in due to term limits.

We don’t get into national politics here too frequently but this is interesting. Heather Mizeur who is challenging Congressman Andy Harris for his seat has out-fundraised him in 2021. She raised $1.3 million to Harris’s $795,000 and has $890,000 on hand. But, Harris has leftover money so he has about $1.5 million to spend. Money aside, the newly re-gerrymandered district now gives a slice of Anne Arundel County to District 1. What’s that mean? Injecting more Democratic voters into the mix. Harris’s district backed Trump by 20% over Biden. But all things being equal with the new re-gerrymandered maps, Biden would have eeked a narrow win in the district. This will be a race to watch!

Are you associated with a non-profit in the County that works with kids in the areas of education, health and the arts? The Parole Rotary Foundation wants to give you some money! They are accepting applications for grants through March 18th. Head to Parole-Rotary.Org and click on the Foundation Grants drop down for the forms. Not sure if Art Farm is a 501C3 or not, but definitely Jeff and Julia from Future History Now, The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park, STAIR, Boys and Girls Clubs, Maryland Hall, and Seeds 4 Success all ought to apply and get a piece of that money!

I mentioned Maryland Hall and I am so glad to hear they are bringing back their artist-in-residence program. The news release talks like it is brand new, but I am guessing no one there today was there when they had it before! But a rotating group of artists will be given space, a stipend, and an exhibition in the Openshaw Balcony Gallery– hence the name Openshaw Artist-In-Residence program. The first exhibit opens on Thursday evening at 530 pm with a free reception. And the artist? Luis Bello and his Phases & Faces. The exhibition will run through the end of April. Aspiring artist yourself? Head to marylandhall.org and find out how to get in on it!

And a little more culture… I am excited…and bought my tickets yesterday… to see Cabaret, The Musical at the Classic Theatre of Maryland! The show opens in the main theater on West Street on Friday the 11th and runs basically weekends through March 6th. I’m going on Saturday and it looks like a perfect date night to me– grab a nice dinner..maybe check out the new Tuscan Prime at the Annapolis Town Center and then mosey to the theater….a perfect pre-valentines day date! And doesn’t that sound ohh so. sophisticated?

We are rolling on the local business spotlights. But please keep the suggestions coming. Send them to [email protected] or DM me on Twitter. There is no cost at all to the business and the episode will be sent to 14,000+ subscribers of the DNB, sent to our 50,000 on Twitter, the 130K on Facebook and then the 180,000 or so that read EyeOnAnnapolis.net. I repeat–no cost to the business whatsoever!

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report–might be some more old man winter in the mix. And back again–because it is Wednesday, Beepr Buzz with all the music buzz with Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit!

