February 18, 2022 | Daily News Brief | $500M For Small Businesses? Another CE Candidate? Paul McCartney in Baltimore? Navy Football!

Today…

Comptroller Peter Franchot is pressuring the Governor and Legislature to earmark $500M for direct assistance payments to small businesses. This weekend there is no tax on most Energy Star appliances! Looks like Yuripzy Morgan may be running for County Executive. FNB closing 7 area bank branches, but CFG Bank is opening one in West Annapolis. The Navy Football schedule was released–they are playing 5 home games plus Notre Dame at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The Capital reports that Sir Paul McCartney will be playing a stadium show this summer at OPACY. And mark March 20-27 on your calendars for Annapolis Restaurant Week!

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 18th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Was recording a spotlight in Eastport and..well, when it Eastport… ran to Bread and Butter Kitchen and tried a new sandwich…the Chicken Chipotle Panini… I had them hold the avocado, but man it was good! But enough about my indulgences, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Comptroller Franchot says Maryland has a lot of surplus money and he wants to give it to small businesses to help them recover from the strains COVID placed on them. He is encouraging the Governor and the Legislature to earmark $500 million for direct relief payments to small businesses. He says that his agency estimates Maryland lost 40,000 businesses since the pandemic began. Franchot had lots of support from small business owners who are barely hanging on. $500 million sounds like a lot, but according to Franchot, Maryland is sitting on $6 billion in undesignated revenues.

And while we’re talking Franchot.. remember if you are buying an appliance, do it this weekend! Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (it is a holiday) most applianced with the energy star label will be exempt from the 6% sales tax. It’s easy to spend a couple of grand on appliances and that is a cool $120 in your pocket. Maybe go get a bunch of lunches at Bread and Butter Kitchen.

A quick hit on political news. WBAL radio personality Yuripzi Morgan has hosted her last show. We have heard that she will be tossing her hat into the ring for Anne Arundel County Executive… as a Republican. She will join Herb McMillan, Chris Jahn, Jessica Haire, John Grasso, and just announced Fernando Berra. This will be an interesting primary. I suspect there are some shenanigans afoot to purposely fracture the vote to favor one candidate. But that’s just my hunch!

FNB Bank announced the closure of 7 area branches. The only impacted one in Anne Arundel is the one that was at the 1997 Annapolis Exchange by the mall. They have combined it with their FNB branch at 1000 Bestgate Road. But as one three initial bank is shrinking, another one is growing, CFG Bank announced that they are opening a branch in West Annapolis on Forbes Street. They said that due to the constriction in the industry..the Severn merger and Howard’s merger..that there is an opportunity. They have poached several executives from Severn Bank to run this office when it opens.

The fall Navy Football schedule is out and they are playing 5 games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium this fall. The season kicks off with two back-to-back home games– Delaware on September 3rd, and Memphis on the 10th. They will play Notre Dame on November 12th at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore–get those tickets now if you can. And of course Army on December 10th back in Philly at the Link. And of course, Eye On Annapolis will be there to bring the action to you.

Speaking of action, the Capital is reporting that Paul McCartney will be playing a stadium show at Oriole Park this summer. No firm details but the Orioles and Baltimore Mayor Scott are expected to announce it a bit later this morning! Another show to make sure you get your tickets early! Saw him at Firefly a few years back and the man puts on a show!

And as we begin to wrap it up… just pencil March 20th to 27th in on your calendars. It is Annapolis Restaurant Week and there are more than 40 restaurants expected to participate. Always a perfect way to test out the new places or refresh your memory of some of the older ones. You can see who is in at annapolisrestaurantweek.com

And, that’s it for the news news but here’s some podcast news for you. We’ve been busy recording a bunch of local business spotlights– Sofo is up tomorrow. And next week look for the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra. And, PLEASE keep the suggestions coming– and remember they are free to the businesses and organizations. [email protected] or DM on Twitter is the best way to reach us!

As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Alpha Engineering, and Rehab 2 Perform!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local. Other than that, I will see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

