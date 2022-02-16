February 16, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Knife in School. Trailer Fires. No Masks. Light House Changes. SOUPer Bowl!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A student brought a knife into school yesterday along with a crowbar and lighter. Two mobile home fires within three hours. Pittman says no more masks in County buildings. Tonight is the public meeting about new Ward maps in Annapolis. The Executive Director of the Light House is stepping down. And the SOUPer Bowl was a big winner this year! And we can always use some more local businesses to spotlight! Give me some leads!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

According to the notes I give Liz when she fills in for me, I am supposed to say something lightweight or witty here to open the DNB. Sorry, I got nothing. But I do have a bunch of news, so let’s get into it … shall we?

A student at Bates Middle School in Annapolis was caught yesterday with a 7-inch knife, a crowbar, and a lighter. Principal, Katherine Hicks said that no threat was made to the school or to any student, but because of the seriousness, she did notify the police and the student will be held accountable to the Student Code of Conduct. What was strange, is that the typical letter sent to parents was not posted on the school website and the letter was not emailed or texted to all parents of the school. Maybe a glitch in the matrix.

Anne Arundel County is not known for its trailer parks. So it stands to reason that there would be few fires in said trailers. But yesterday, there were two separate fires in two separate mobile homes 40 miles apart. The good news is that there were no injuries in either, but the first one was in Jessup on Clark Road at 12:20 am yesterday. That home was essentially destroyed. Less than three hours later, another mobile home went up in flames on Flanders Lane in Harwood. This fire was not as extensive. Investigators do not believe they are related as one started on a front porch and the other in a crawl space. But definitely an unusual series of events.

Tonight. at 7 pm at the Pip Moyer Rec Center. It is your last chance to weigh in on the new maps being drawn for the wards in Annapolis. There are three options and there is a good amount of controversy–mainly in Ward 2 and Ward 1, but with the new census numbers, a bunch of people will be assigned different wards and different elected alderpersons. Got an opinion? Show up and let them know tonight because it won’t do any good to squawk about it later!

As the COVID numbers continue to decrease across all metrics, County Executive Pittman has decided to follow along with Governor Hogan and lift the mandate for masks in County-owned buildings effective February 22nd. This is for employees as well as the public. Of course, those that are more comfortable wearing a mask–feel free. And a reminder in some somber COVID news, tonight at 5:30 pm, the County Executive will lead a vigil at People’s Park on Calvert Street in Annapolis to remember and honor the 1000+ people that have died in Anne Arundel County from the virus. It is open to the public and you can park right there in the Hillman Garage.

This was a bit of a surprise, but Jo Ann Mattson who is the Executive Director of the Light House is leaving at the end of the month. We hear she is going to be heading up STAIR, which is Start the Adventure in Reading. Laura Iversen led STAIR but she left in December to help her hubby with the acquisition of Watermark. Following along? But Jo Ann really took the Light House to new levels and deftly steered it through the worst of the pandemic. After she leaves, Heather Cassity, the Deputy Director, will be named the Interim Executive Director and she can step right into Jo Ann’s shoes. We wish everyone lot’s of luck and best wishes. And if you need to know a bit more about the Light House..scroll back or search–we did a great podcast with Jo Ann back in August I think.

And as we begin to wrap it all up. While the Rams won the Superbowl, the Light House won the SOUPer Bowl. This was the virtual soup fundraiser that Heritage Baptist Church puts on each year. They had hoped to raise $2000 due to the challenges of COVID and …well they missed the mark. They raised $8700! This is thanks to the soup recipes from Delegate Henson, Andrew Parks, Chef Shannon Costello, Tom O’Leary, Chef Zachary Pope, Jared Littmann, Brian Shallcross, Alderwoman Tierney, and Elvia Thompson. And you know what, I am gonna take some credit too…because Pastor Scott Shelton of Heritage Baptist absolutely snookered me in poker a few weeks ago. So I am like that Shake and Bake girl.

CLIP

We are rolling on the local business spotlights. But please keep the suggestions coming. Send them to [email protected] or DM me on Twitter. There is no cost at all to the business and the episode will be sent to 14,000+ subscribers of the DNB, sent to our 50,000 on Twitter, the 130K on Facebook and then the 180,000 or so that read EyeOnAnnapolis.net each month. Up Saturday– SoFo!

OK, that's it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Alpha Engineering, and Rehab 2 Perform!

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report–seems like it might be a nice one. And because you all seem to like the segment, we'll let Beepr Buzz back with all the music buzz and Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit!

