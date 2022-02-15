February 15, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Shooting, Update. Lothian Fire. Masks Off In State Buildings. Black History 365

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A juvenile bicyclist was assaulted with a wrench along the B&A trail in Glen Burnie. Smoke detectors saved two lives in Lothian fire. An update on the Annapolis shooting of two children. Attorney General is not releasing body-cam footage in fatal shooting just yet. Hillsmere spy cops a plea deal. Governor Hogan nixes mask mandates in State buildings and offers all employees two hours of paid leave to get bosted. County Executive Pittman will hold a candlelight vigil for the 1000 residents killed by the virus. And Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and the Banneker Douglass Museum have teamed up to bring Black History Month to a 24-7 365 experience!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you all had a wonderful Valentine’s Day. We ended up over the bridge at Amalfi Coast and WOW— a great place in Stevensville. This is the former Rustico and what a fantastic meal. You should put that on your list for sure! OK, now the news..there’s a lot, so let’s get into it–shall we?

If you are biking along the B&A Trail, be careful. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an assault and attempted theft. A juvenile was biking on the trail near Aquahart Road and was approached by four males. They tried to steal the bike and ended up hitting him in the head with a wrench. They did not get the bike and the injuries were non-life-threatening. This happened at 6 pm on Saturday, so pretty much in broad daylight.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is crediting smoke detectors for saving two lives. A fire broke out in a utility room of a large home on Mullen Lane in Lothian. Detectors alerted the family who evacuated and called 911. The fire spread to part of the first floor and ultimately caused $170,000 in damage, but there were no injuries! This all went down at 5:20 am while they were asleep and could have ended very differently. There were no injuries and the fire was determined to be accidental. Now go change your smoke detector batteries if they need it!

A few updates…. regarding that shooting of the two children in Annapolis. Police say that the suspect /resident contacted police an hour before the shooting for the children harassing him and banging on the door. Police issued an incident number. A few minutes prior to the shots, a neighbor called reporting that a group of juveniles was kicking in the door. Police say that there is evidence that the door was indeed broken into and the resident/suspect has admitted that he fired a number of shots at the intruder (the 14-year old boy). He also said he fired shots at the group outside the window. He exited the house, fired a shot in the ground, and left the scene. Police told the Capital that they believe that this is far from someone protecting his home. The 14-year old make was released from the hospital and the 10-year old girl is still hospitalized. Police are asking anyone with more information to call 410-260-3439

The Attorney General has said they will be delaying the release of the body-worn camera footage from the shooting incident in Crofton last month when an officer shot and killed a suspect. They stated that they do not want to release the video until they are sure they have spoken to all witnesses so as not to taint the investigation.

Jonathan Toebbe, that Navy nuclear engineer and Hillsmere resident accused of being a spy…he copped a plea and pled guilty to conspiracy to communicate restricted data. The range of sentencing agreed upon is 12 to 17 years in federal prison. He is accused of trying to sell submarine info to a foreign nation–but it was an undercover agent. Sentencing has not been scheduled.

Governor Hogan has announced that he is lifting the mandate for masks in State buildings effective next week citing declining COVID numbers across the board. While masks are not required, they are encouraged for unvaccinated people. Also, the state is giving all employees two hours of paid leave if they get boosted. It is retroactive, so if you are a state employee and got boosted a while ago…look for a little two-hour bonus in your check.

Wednesday evening at 5:30 pm, County Executive Pittman will lead a COVID Candle Light Vigil to honor the 1000 county residents who died from the virus. and to thank the first responders and health care workers for their efforts. It will be held in Annapolis at The People’s Park along Calvert Street, and if you cannot make it, it will be streamed on his Facebook page, YouTube Channel, and also on the County’s public access television.

And here’s a cool thing! Visit Annapolis and the Banneker Douglass Museum have partnered up to bring black history month into a 24-7 365 deal. They have just launched a new Black History 365 microsite to celebrate the heritage and culture of the African American community in Anne Arundel County. It is a compilation of videos, blogs, resources, and events. And they plan to build on it. Combined with the new County program on Civil Rights, this is some really powerful stuff! Check it out at VisitAnnapolis.org/blackhistory365

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, a convo with three members of SoFo and I think next weekend will be a great convo I just had with Dane and Julien from the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra. Again, keep the suggestions coming. And keep letting your friends know about the Daily News Brief–much appreciated! And let your friends and family know to give us a listen!

