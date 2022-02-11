February 11, 2022 | Daily News Brief |Proposed Parking Changes in Annapolis. Impeach Hogan? What About Masks in School? Restaurant Week. Weekend Tips!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis is considering several significant pieces of legislation that will impact parking, the new garage, and public transportation. Governor Hogan asks the State Board of Education to ditch the mask mandate in schools. Meanwhile “Q-Anon Whack Job” Dan Cox wants to impeach the Governor. Annapolis Restaurant Week is on the horizon so mark those calendars. And we have some tips for Super Bowl weekend and Valentine’s Day!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, February 11th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

You think I would have learned a few. months ago… a few beers with local artist Joe Barsin at Mother’s on a school night never ends up with a few. But fantastic conversation even if we did not get the Annapolis Film Festival promo clip right! OK, we have some news to share, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Keep an eye on the Annapolis City Council, there are some big items up for discussion. On Monday, Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier will introduce legislation to allow bars and restaurants to be exempt from on-site parking requirements. This will allow on-site parking to be utilized for outdoor dining, Not time for public comment yet, but you can bet there will be from the Eastport crowd as well as other restaurants in town claiming favoritism. Another bill involves the city moving to a 100% electric fleet including six-passenger electric golf carts circulating across the city, electric buses, and an electric ferry between Eastport and Annapolis. This IS up for public discussion on Monday and I suspect there may be a lot of it as well. And the final big item is the new Hillman garage. They are introducing legislation and are hoping the negotiations about building it are complete before it goes to a second reader at the end of the month. I am not privy to the details, but it seems like this project is off to a very rocky start.

Some dates for your calendar– March 20th to 27th. It is the 14th Annual Annapolis Restaurant Week. Breakfasts, lunches, and dinners will be on special at all of your favorite restaurants in the area. Restaurants are beginning to confirm their participation and we have a list on EyeOnAnnapolis.net but if you need more details— annapolisrestaurantweek.com is where you want to go. This is sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and if things remain the same as they have for the past 13 years, we ill have some gift certificates to give away–so stay tuned!

Yesterday, Governor Hogan asked the State Board of Education to get rid of its mask policy citing improved metrics for COVID across the board. In his letter, he quoted former Baltimore Health Commissioner Lena Wen who said with vaccines and encouraging statistics there should be no restrictions. As far as a response, and this is not the formal one, the Board said, yeah, we’re watching it–we’ll get back to you. Governor Hogan has no authority over the board!

Delegate Daniel Cox of Frederick County has introduced a resolution to impeach Governor Larry Hogan. Cox, a Republican is running for Governor with an endorsement from former President Trump, cite’s Hogan’s violations of the separation of powers, theft of liberty, and property, deprivation of religious liberties, and abuse of power. under false pretenses. Cox is running against former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz in the primary. This resolution is not being well received by pretty much anyone in the legislature. And while I do not always agree with Governor Hogan, I will on this one. A few months ago, after the Trump endorsement, Hogan said “Dan Cox is a Q-Anon whack job”. Spot on Governor!

And, that's it for the news new but here's some podcast news for you. We've been busy recording a bunch of local business spotlights– October Contracting is up tomorrow and Sofo next Saturday.

And as we wrap it up, Sunday is the Super Bowl and Monday is Valentine’s Day so here are some suggestions for you for both of those…

The Heritage Baptist Church’s virtual SOUP er Bowl runs through Sunday and you can get some local celebrity soup recipes for a small donation and 100% goes to the Light House. HeritageLoves.com is where you need to go. And speaking of the Super Bowl..the football game, I have the Rams over the Bengals. 41-38 in a nail-biter like all the postseason has been!

If you are looking for some romantic places for Valentine’s Day dinner, these all still had reservations available as of last night… Severn Inn, In Grano. with special late hours, Smashing Grapes, Garry’s Grill, Soul, Blackwall Hitch, and Tuscan Prime.

OK, now I'm done!



It's Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, Happy Valentines Day if you are celebrating early, and keep shopping local. Other than that, I will see you on Monday!

