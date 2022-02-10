February 10, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Police Involves Shooting Update. Homeowner and Renter Credits. New Ward Maps for Annapolis. Maritime Museum Lecture Series!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A little update about the fatal police-involved shooting in Crofton last month. There is some tax credits and rent rebates available from SDAT for certain renters and homeowners. Annapolis is getting ready to re-draw Ward maps and your Alderpeep may change! There is a GREAT Winter Lecture Series tonight at the Annapolis Maritime Museum. Some podcast news and more!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, February 10th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, I can’t wait for you to hear this local business spotlight. Not sure when it will drop, but yesterday I spoke with Gerardo Martinez who started the most amazing company ever—Wild Kid Acres in Edgewater. Check them out at wildkidacres.org and be sure to look for the podcast soon! OK, lots o news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

To lead off this morning there is a little bit of an update on that Crofton police-involved shooting last month. While the Attorney General’s office has yet to release the body cam videos, they did release the names of the man who was shot and the officer. You will recall a woman who called the police because her son assaulted her. She asked police to break in and when they found the son, he initially complied and then began to struggle and injured an officer who ultimately fired his weapon and killed him. The officer is identified as first initial J Ricci and he is a 3 year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and prior to that had 8 years with the DC Metro Police. The deceased has been identified as Dyonta Quarles who was 20 and lived at the address on Danville Court. While the law about having the AG investigate is still rather new, in prior incidents, the camera footage has been released a lot sooner. However, the law says within 14 days of the incident ..barring any specific reasons not to. So there are a few days left.

If you live in the City of Annapolis and particularly in Ward 2, this is for you. Your elected representative on the City Council may be changing. The City is re-drawing ward maps and the most affected ward will be Ward 2. The changes are not terribly drastic, but you should be aware. There are three maps under consideration and they are available in person from 6 am to 8 pm at the Pip Moyer Rec Center through February 16th or on the City’s website. If you have an opinion on this, there is a public hearing on the 16th at the rec center at 7 pm. You can also submit testimony online via the form on the City’s site or by sending an email to [email protected] . If you prefer snail mail, 160 Duke of Gloucester Street 21401 Attention Hillary Raftovich. and you can probably put Hillary R and it will get to her!

If you would like a little more money in your pocket, here’s some information for you. Applications for the 2022 Homeowners and Renters Tax Credit Program are now being accepted. We have a bunch of links in the article on EyeOnAnnapolis.net so that is the best place to look, but last year it saved Marylanders $64 million bucks. It is based on income and calculated on your tax bill versus your income. Similarly for renters, for those that pay a higher proportion of rent to their income (looking at you Annapolis)…there is a direct payment as opposed to a tax credit. Last year, the average of those who qualified received a $1451 tax credit, and of the renters who qualified…it was $446. So not chump change. Again, head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check it out and see if you qualify.

And tonight.. the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park rolls on with their Winter Lecture Series. It is virtual again this year and the cost is only $10…but included for no cost with a membership… up this week at 7 pm is Vince Leggett–he is the founder of Blacks of the Chesapeake and a fascinating guy. He will be discussing the Blacks of the Chesapeakes campaign to preserve the legacy of Elktonia, Carrs, and Sparrows Beach! If you don’t know what Carrs and Sparrows Beach was–definitely tune in. AMaritime.org is where you need to go to get tickets or buy a membership–and summer camp registration is open too. What you CAN’T buy are tickets to the Oyster Roast and Sock Burning– as John Candy said to Chevy Chase in National Lampoons Vacation….

SOUND BITE

And as we wrap it, up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, it is Geremy Chelius and the Eastport-based October Contracting. And listen to some of the upcoming ones — SoFo, Fence & Deck Connection, Wild Kid Acres, Liquor Mart & Deli, Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra, Snap Fitness, Unity Gardens, and Junior League of Annapolis. But keep sending me suggestions of any organizations or businesses that should be spotlighted– [email protected] or a DM on Twitter @eyeonannapolis

And that’s it for the news today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Rehab 2 Perform, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

