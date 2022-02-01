February 1, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Glen Burnie Fire. Gender Affirming Services. No More Masks. State of the State

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Not a lot more is known about the police-involved shooting, but we should know more today. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department battled a house fire in Glen Burnie that caused $600K in damage. Anne Arundel County employees are now eligible for gender-affirming health benefits. The mask mandate expired, but the Health Department still encourages masking, vaccines, and testing. Governor Hogan will deliver his final State of the State address tomorrow. We have tickets to a Rams Head On Stage show to give away. A bonus podcast will drop at noon, and it looks like 103.1 WRNR’s Rob Timm kicked cancer’s ass and should be returning to the airwaves this morning!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Big news today! I got word that WRNR’s Rob Timm will be returning to the air this morning at 6 am after battling some throat cancer. It seems like he has done an admirable job of kicking its ass! Congrats to Rob and as soon as I press upload, I am tuning into 103.1 WRNR to listen! THIS is a good Tuesday! OK, now the news… let’s get into it–shall we?

I thought we might have some information from the Anne Arundel County Police on that police-involved shooting in Crofton, but they are keeping mum and letting the Attorney General handle it all. So, we don’t know much more. They should be releasing the name of the officers involved today unless there is an extenuating circumstance, and we can expect to see body cam footage right around the 14th. Stay tuned.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department put out a hose fire they believe was started with embers from a wood stove. It happened at 3 am on Sunday in the 800 block of Nabbs Creek Road in Glen Burnie. Residents were awakened by the smoke detectors and escaped. The house was well-involved on arrival and took ab hour to control. Investigators say that the fire was accidental and the damage estimate is $600,000. Please check your smoke detector batteries–there seems to have been an awful lot of fires in the County so far this year!

County Executive Pittman announced an enhancement to the County health care plan for employees who may be transitioning. Effective immediately, Aetna will provide county employees with gender-affirming health services for employees and dependents. These services will include gender-affirming medical management, pre-certification, and gender-affirming surgeries if needed. There is also ongoing education and emotional and mental support options during the transition period.

In other County news, January 31st came and went without an emergency order, so the mask mandate in Anne Arundel County has expired. Although, Dr. Kalyanaraman, the Anne Arundel County Health Officer still recommends masking, vaccination, and testing.

And in some State news, tomorrow, Governor Hogan will deliver his final state of the state address, Instead of addressing the full legislature in the House of Delegates, he will be speaking from the Old Senate Chamber in the State House. This is a much smaller room and I suspect that if there are any guests, they will be small in number and invited. You can catch it live on the Governor’s Facebook Page or YouTube Channel at 7:00 pm. It will also be carried live on Maryland Public Television.

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, I have one more set of tickets courtesy of Rams Head On Stage to give away. If you want to see The Idol Kings on the 18th–a Friday–shoot me an email at [email protected] and I may hook you up with the best seats in the house. And make sure you check out all their great shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com–they just announced Todd Rundgren and Christopher Cross and 50 Years Ago Today–a Beatles Tribute at Maryland Hall in March!

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, the Naval Academy Museum–that was a fun one. And dropping today at noon– a bonus podcast with the Chief Risk Officer from SECU–find out how to keep your money safe and find out where they are focusing their security efforts. And despite my best efforts, she would not cough up her social security number!

OK, that's it for the news

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

