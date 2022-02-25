Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Did You Know March is Nutrition Month?

| February 24, 2022, 07:48 PM

Throughout the month of March, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank will be celebrating Nutrition Month!

Throughout the month, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank along with other community partners will focus on several online events to help provide Anne Arundel County residents with nutrition education to prepare healthy meals on a budget.

They will be hosting a kick-off event to learn more about the status of nutrition in Anne Arundel County on March 1st.

Food Insecurity & Nutrition in Anne Arundel County
March 1st, 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Online Zoom Event
Register here: https://bit.ly/34Ely0I

The panel discussion will feature experts in the field including Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman of the Anne Arundel County Department of Health; Dr. Pamela Brown of the Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth, and Families; and Karrisa Kelly of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

The panel will be moderated by Leah Paley, CEO of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.

