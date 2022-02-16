Classic Theatre of Maryland’s Cabaret is a Must See This Month

It’s 1929 in Berlin. The Nazis are ascending into power. The smoke is heavy and hedonistic behavior abounds at the Kit Kat Club. Only, it is not 1929. It is not Berlin. And it is not the real Kit Kat Club. It is right here in Annapolis, Maryland and it is the Classic Theatre of Maryland’s adaptation of Cabaret!

We had a chance to catch the show on Saturday night and no one in the full house left disappointed. For those unfamiliar, Cabaret is set in 1929–1930 Berlin during the waning days of the Weimar Republic as the Nazis are ascending to power. Cabaret focused on the seedy nightlife of the infamous Kit Kat Club and the “Master of Ceremonies.” Sub-plots abound with an American novelist to-be and an English performer. A boarding house Fräulein and her fruit stand suitor.

John Stillwagon makes his debut at Classic Theatre of Maryland as the Emcee/Master of Ceremonies and pulls it off just as eerily as you might expect. Josh Lee plays Cliff Bradshaw, the American novelist and his love, Sally Bowles is masterfully played by Mandy Evans.

The set design and costuming were on-point and handled by Classic Theatre of Maryland’s Producing Artistic Director, Sally Boyett.

For those unfamiliar, there is a full bar in their cabaret room for pre-show drinks and a refresher during the intermission. Prior to the show, the actors mingle with the crowd in full costume which is a really nice touch. The theater is on the small side with 125 (very comfortable) seats very close to the stage. For Cabaret, they even had several cocktail tables right at the very edge of the action.

Maryland, Anne Arundel County, and Annapolis all no longer have any masking requirements, and masking is left up to the individual. While I am fully vaccinated and prefer to not wear a mask, I opted to wear mine in order to make others feel more comfortable.

If you are looking for a perfect date night, or just a night out on the town, head to see Cabaret at the Classic Theatre of Maryland.

The show runs through March 6, 2022 at the Classic Theatre of Maryland at 1804 West Street in Annapolis. Advanced tickets are available online and highly recommended as the theater tends to regularly sell out. And while you are there, check out the other productions coming up and their monthly Cabarets (not the musical) usually featuring the fantastic Unified Jazz Ensemble.

This is a “must-see” in Anne Arundel County for February 2022 and the first week of March!

