Classic Theatre of Maryland Presents: Cabaret, the Musical

If you are looking for a Br0adway production without the train trip to New York, the Classic Theatre of Maryland has the answer for you with their production of the Tony Award-Winning production of Cabaret, the Musical!

Starting on February 11th, they will welcome you to the infamous Kit Kat Club where you can leave your troubles behind. This production has been updated from their popular performance three seasons ago, a raucous ensemble takes the intimate club stage nightly to tantalize the crowd while society ominously unravels beyond. This winner of 4 Tony Awards including Best Revival (1998) will be here in Annapolis through March 6th.

Tickets for this production or the season (full or partial) are available now! Check it out here!

