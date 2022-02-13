Cheryl Donaldson Joins Crosby as VP of Technology Project Management

Cheryl Donaldson has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as Vice President of Technology Project Management. She will play a lead role in overseeing Crosby’s growing team that creates large-scale websites, mobile apps, digital experiences, and marketing technology solutions for clients.

Donaldson has more than 25 years of experience, most recently as a Vice President at R2integrated in Baltimore for the past 16 years. She has led teams on major web builds and enterprise technology solutions for national brands, with a strong background in development best practices, project management and agile principles.

“Cheryl has the perfect combination of deep technology expertise and people skills to lead collaborative development teams,” said Suresh John, Crosby’s EVP of Digital Strategy. “She will help elevate our agile processes, technology partnerships, and capabilities to deliver innovative, impactful digital experiences and destinations for clients.”

Donaldson is the latest high-profile addition to Crosby’s growing team of UX/UI strategists, content creators, designers and digital developers.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS