Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Cheryl Donaldson Joins Crosby as VP of Technology Project Management

| February 13, 2022, 10:25 AM

Cheryl Donaldson

Cheryl Donaldson has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as Vice President of Technology Project Management. She will play a lead role in overseeing Crosby’s growing team that creates large-scale websites, mobile apps, digital experiences, and marketing technology solutions for clients.

Donaldson has more than 25 years of experience, most recently as a Vice President at R2integrated in Baltimore for the past 16 years. She has led teams on major web builds and enterprise technology solutions for national brands, with a strong background in development best practices, project management and agile principles.

“Cheryl has the perfect combination of deep technology expertise and people skills to lead collaborative development teams,” said Suresh John, Crosby’s EVP of Digital Strategy. “She will help elevate our agile  processes, technology partnerships, and capabilities to deliver innovative, impactful digital experiences and destinations for clients.”

Donaldson is the latest high-profile addition to Crosby’s growing team of UX/UI strategists, content creators, designers and digital developers.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake