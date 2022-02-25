CFG Bank Moving into West Annapolis

CFG Bank (CFGB) has announced the company’s continued expansion with the planned opening of a new office in the heart of West Annapolis this spring. The office will offer personalized services and products for commercial banking clients as well as retail offerings.

Delivering big bank capabilities and expertise with boutique bank care, the Annapolis office will offer clients premier cash management services, niche financing, leverage lending, commercial business and real estate loans, and equipment financing. Clients will also have access to CFG’s competitive products, including its high-return Money Markets accounts that have been recognized as some of the best performing accounts in the country, by Business Insider.

As part of the expansion, CFG Bank has hired long-time Anne Arundel residents Erik Chick as Market Executive and Tracy Hall as Commercial Relationship Manager to join the many CFG Bank team members already supporting Anne Arundel County businesses. Both have a strong history in the area, with extensive market experience and notable relationships within the community. Hall and Chick previously worked at Severn Bank.

“We are excited to continue expanding throughout Maryland. Leveraging our unique ownership structure, we are the only bank in the area with the ability to offer truly creative and personalized banking solutions to businesses,” said CFG Bank President and CEO Bill Wiedel. “Our entrepreneurial approach to banking and lending starts with our clients and understanding their goals – then going above and beyond to deliver a customized solution. We already have a strong team and client base in Anne Arundel County, so continuing to grow our footprint was a natural next step. Our new location and expanded team will allow us to further build strong relationships with the community and serve many more businesses.”

CFG Bank’s Annapolis office is approximately 4,000 square feet and will be located on Forbes Street, with construction led by MRE Properties.

This announcement follows an exciting year of growth and accomplishments for CFG Bank, including its expansion into the cannabis market, being one of the few banks in the country to offer lending services to the industry; being named one of the Best Places to Work by Baltimore Business Journal; and its healthcare division closing $3.8 billion in loans, a company record. CFG Bank is now the largest bank headquartered in Baltimore.

