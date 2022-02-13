BWI Earns Award for Passenger Response During Pandemic

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was honored today with a Voice of the Customer recognition from Airports Council International (ACI), the trade association of the world’s airports. The Voice of the Customer initiative honors international airports that prioritized customer service and remained committed to ensuring that passengers’ voices were heard throughout 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, it’s been critical for our team at BWI Marshall Airport to communicate with customers to keep them informed, and to respond to their questions and concerns,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “This ‘Voice of the Customer’ honor reflects the high level of service our employees and partners at BWI deliver every day, and that’s why passengers count on us for safe, convenient, and reliable travel.”

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General of ACI World, said BWI Marshall Airport made significant efforts in gathering passenger feedback during 2021, which helped to “better understand your customers while informing the continuous delivery of a superior customer experience under trying circumstances.”

“BWI Marshall Airport is focused on safety and excellent service, and that mission relies heavily on listening to what customers want and need – then delivering it,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “The ability of our entire team to adapt and communicate throughout the pandemic has given families, individuals and all our customers the sense of safety and security they need to travel with confidence.”

The 2021 ACI Voice of the Customer recognition acknowledges airports that made significant efforts in gathering and analyzing passenger feedback through the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program. The ASQ program is the industry standard for measuring passenger satisfaction, evaluating customer experiences across more than 30 key performance indicators.

“We remain committed to delivering superb customer service, an important component of which is listening to our passengers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “During the pandemic, it’s been more important than ever to seek feedback from our customers. This information puts us in a better place as we continue to recover.”

BWI Marshall Airport was among 227 airports worldwide to earn the 2021 ACI Voice of the Customer honor. The recognition is the latest award recognizing BWI Marshall for its commitment to its passengers during the global pandemic. BWI Marshall Airport acted quickly at the onset of the international health crisis to ensure continued excellent customer service and to provide safe, healthy facilities for passengers and employees.

Last March, BWI Marshall was named the top North American airport in its size category for the annual ACI ASQ Awards, which recognize global airports for delivery of the best customer service as measured by airport passengers. In June, BWI Marshall earned the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation for clean and safe public facilities. This honor highlighted the airport’s commitment to cleanliness and health.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS