Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Bonus Podcast: From West End Grill – Super Bowl Recap, Shamrock Stroll, Bud Light Hard Seltzer Soda

| February 25, 2022, 01:46 PM

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we hopped over to West End Sports Bar & Grill on West Street to chat about beer, the Super Bowl, and check out their Otis Wings  (always a double thumbs up).

With the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day behind us, we sat down at West End Grill to recap the Super Bowl–more about the commercials than the sport, talking about the upcoming events in the area and some of the new products that Katcef Brothers is bringing to the table!

Have a listen! And we’ll see you at the Shamrock Stroll on March 5th!

Where to find the DNB...

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Hospice of the Chesapeake