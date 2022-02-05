Bonus Podcast: Financial Fraud, A Conversation With SECU’s Chief Risk Officer

Every time we turn around, we hear about another scam. Janelle Burgoyne’s job is to make sure they don’t harm the customers of SECU…Janelle is the Chief Risk Officer.

Today we talk about the scams and swindles that keep her up at night. We discuss how bad the problem is, and where she focuses the effort of her team. Spoiler–it’s NOT on gas pump skimmers.

Janelle offers some good advice on how to protect yourself, what security is in place for money transfer apps like Zelle, Paypal, and Venmo. And we even go behind the scenes a bit to see how SECU makes a scammed customer whole, and when they might not.

Fascinating!

Have a listen!

