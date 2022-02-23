Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Bonus Podcast: Doug Tallamy – Nature’s Best Hope. Jeff Devlin – How To Hire A Contractor. Both at Home Owner’s Expo

February 23, 2022

The Annapolis Home Owner’s Expo is back in full swing later this month with dozens of vendors for ANY home improvement project. Antique appraisals, how to stage your home for sale, master gardening and two “headliners”.

Doug Tallamy is a world-recognized entomologist and wildlife ecologist. He will be talking about the small steps we can each do to save the habitat we call earth. The steps are small and surprising.

Jeff Devlin is a master carpenter and host of HGTV’s Stone House Revival and he has a hands-on demo, and two other presentations on how to hire the right contractor and remodeling like a pro.

We hopped on the phone with both of them to get a preview of what to expect!

Have a listen!

