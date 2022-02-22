Board of Education Establishes the Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Award

The Board of Education tonight formally announced the establishment of the Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Award, an initiative designed to provide assistance to Anne Arundel County Public Schools students who enlist in the military after graduation.

The award honors the legacy of Ms. Antwine, a Navy veteran who served on the Board of Education from 2018 until her death in 2021. It will be given to students each May to help remove barriers to enlisting in the military by assisting awardees with initial expenses, including basic training supplies.

“This is the only award of its kind in the region, and we are so, so honored to be able to do this in Candace’s memory,” Board Member Dana Schallheim said in announcing the program. “Through this award, we are carrying on Candace’s work.”

Ms. Antwine’s son, Joey, a 2019 Meade High School graduate, attended the announcement.

Applications for this year’s award can be found online at www.aacps.org/serviceaward. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on March 30, 2022.

A dinner to benefit the award fund will be held on April 29, 2022, at The Hall at Live! Details on tickets and sponsorships for that event can be found here or by texting “Antwine” to 76278.

