Black History Is Shared In Annapolis 365 Days a Year!

The Banneker-Douglass Museum (BDM) and Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) have announced the creation of a newly launched Black History 365 microsite that makes it easy for people to celebrate the heritage and culture of the people of the African Diaspora in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County all year long.

Spearheaded by the Banneker-Douglass Museum and curated by Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, Black History 365 is a compilation of videos, blogs, resources, and events from a myriad of sources that provides insights into the lives of generations of individuals of the African Diaspora.

Banneker-Douglass Museum Executive Director Channel Compton says the ever-evolving site shares the stories of people who have made significant contributions to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, the State of Maryland, and the nation. As Compton sees it, “If we better understand the past, we can better craft the future of our dreams. If we learn from what has been, we can better envision what could be. Individuals of the African Diaspora have an ongoing story to tell. The site is designed to help build understanding among all peoples.”

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Executive Director Kristen Pironis says her organization is proud to partner with the Banneker-Douglass Museum on what’s designed to be a game-changer when it comes to accessing all things Black History. “Annapolis and Anne Arundel County attractions are doing a great job of telling their part of African-American story. Black History 365 is designed to bring the stories together in a single location. Black History is being made every day. The new microsite is a vehicle for sharing the then and the now,” says Pironis.

Four Rivers Heritage Area Executive Director Carol Benson says the new site comes at a perfect time. “The Black History story in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is so rich and diverse that we recently doubled the size of the heritage area to provide a voice for stories that otherwise might go forever untold,” says Benson.

While Black History 365 is off to a great start, the goal is to have it become even more robust as time goes on. “Emerging research, new studies, new findings, and new headlines will help broaden the collection over time. Real people, facing real challenges push boundaries and expand horizons daily. The new site can reflect this,” says Compton.

“If something’s missing, we want to know about it. Our goal is to build out a comprehensive resource for individuals who want to learn about, explore, and experience the region’s Black History all year long,” says Pironis.

Individuals and organizations who would like to add to Black History 365’s collection of stories and events are invited to submit their Black History event, exhibition, or program here and click “Black History” in the event category.

