Basic Skincare Tips for Beginners

Many people don’t think that skincare is important. However, if you invest time and money into your skin now it can prevent future problems from occurring. If you have acne or other common skin conditions it’s best to start a regimen before they become worse. A great way to get an idea of what products would work best for your specific problem is by consulting with professionals at a dermatologist’s office or beauty counter.

People who neglect their skincare routine are more likely to experience breakouts, wrinkles, and many other serious issues later on in life. It’s never too late though! There are plenty of ways to begin taking care of the largest organ on our bodies today, and here are a few tips to help you do just that.

Don’t Exfoliate Too Often

Maybe you have heard in the past that you should exfoliate often, or exfoliate with your skincare routine. Well, this is generally good advice, since exfoliating removes dead skin which can clog your pores and cause a breakout, exfoliating too often is not a great idea.

You might not know this, but if you exfoliate too often you could weaken your skin, which damages your skin’s defense system, and this results in bacteria that causes acne to have an easier time getting into the skin.

Moisturize Twice a Day

While many people know that it’s important to moisturize, it’s not common knowledge that you should moisturize twice a day. This is because when you moisturize you are doing two things. The first is putting moisture back into the skin to prevent dryness. The second is creating a barrier between your skin and the climate, which helps to further prevent dryness and irritation.

What this means is that you should moisturize in the morning to create a barrier between your skin and the climate and you should moisturize in the evening to replace the moisture in the skin which has been last to help prevent dryness.

Change Your Bedding

If you have particularly sensitive skin, then one thing that you should be doing regularly is changing your bedding. Whilst this may not seem like a very important tip, you’ll realize that it can go a long way in helping your skin improve.

This is because when you sleep, your face rubs against your pillow, transferring dirt, dead skin cells, and more. As you can imagine, when you go to sleep again, this then transfers over to your face. But changing your bedding can help avoid this from happening, which will then improve the quality of your skin. Additionally, you can use a specifically designed body wash to target the back, neck, shoulders, and arms, which will unclog pores and prevent future breakouts.

Avoid Touching Your Face

Very similarly to the tip above, you should try as much as you can to avoid touching your face. Throughout the day, your hands are in contact with many things, and can quickly acquire dirt, bacteria, and more.

When you touch your face, you naturally transfer all of that bacteria and dirt onto your skin. It will be impossible to never touch your face throughout the day, so what you can do is regularly wash your hands throughout the day. You can also wipe your phone clean occasionally throughout the day, since you are touching various things transferring dirt and bacteria to your hands, and then touching your phone, which you then put to the side of your face if you have a phone call which transfers all that dirt and bacteria.

Choose The Right Product for You

The next step would be to choose the right product for you. This doesn’t just mean if you want to moisturize your face, you should choose a moisturizer. This means that everyone has a different skin type and knowing your skin type can help to avoid future complications with regards to your skin.

For example, if you have oily skin that is being caused by dry skin, and you use a product for oily skin, then you might end up making the problem worse. Conversely, if you have oily skin and you use a product to help dry skin, you’ll increase the oil production making the problem worse.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS