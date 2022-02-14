Attorney General to Delay Release of Body-Cam Footage in Officer Involved Fatal Shooting

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has advised that they will be delaying the release of the body-worn camera footage from the Anne Arundel County Police Officer who fatally shot a subject in Crofton on January 30th. The AG’s office previously released the names of the officer and victim.

The Attorney General’s office said that to thoroughly investigate and conduct untainted interviews, the Independent Investigations Division (IID) is delaying the release of the body-worn camera footage.

In a statement, they said, “A key component of the IID investigations is witness interviews. While typically we are able to interview relevant witnesses within 14 days so that the video may be released, we cannot always. To ensure witness interviews are not compromised by their viewing of external evidence, the release of the body-worn camera footage from the January 30th shooting will be delayed.”

Per the IID protocols, “The IID will generally release body camera footage within 14 days of the incident. There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to redact the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.”

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB