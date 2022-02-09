Attorney General Releases Names of Officer and Decedent in Crofton Police-Involved Shooting

The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officer in the fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on January 30th in Anne Arundel County.

The decedent is identified as 20-year-old Dyonta Quarles, Jr., of Crofton, Maryland. The involved officer has been identified as Police Officer First Class J. Ricci. He is a 3-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. Ricci has a total of 11 years of law-enforcement experience.

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting.

