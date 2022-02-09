Asia, KT Tunstall, and Iron Butterfly on Stage at Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The Nighthawks
Thursday, April 14
8pm | $25
Clint Roberts
Friday, April 15
8pm | $10 Advance / $15 Day Of Show
Iron Butterfly
Monday, April 25
8pm | $45
Jesse Ruben & Jenn Grinels
Thursday, May 12
8pm | $25
KT Tunstall
Wednesday & Thursday, May 18 & 19
8pm | $45
Drag Brunch Pride Edition
Sunday, June 12
12:30pm | $20
ASIA Featuring John Payne
Tuesday, July 12
8pm | $59.50
Carpool: The Ultimate CARS Tribute Band
Saturday, July 16
8pm | $25
Norman Brown
Sunday, July 24
5pm & 8pm | $46.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
02/10 Tinsley Ellis
02/11 Pressing Strings
02/12 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock: 10th Annual Heart Health Benefit
02/14 Brett Dennen w. The Heavy Hours
02/15 PM Reunion feat. Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer & Roger Guth
02/16 Mykal Kilgore w. Thee Unknowns
02/18 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon
02/19 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull
02/20 Dublin 5
02/21 Dave Mason
02/22 Mac McAnally
02/23 Nektar – Rescheduled to 04/27
02/24 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/25 On A Winter’s Night feat. Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky & Patty Larkin
02/26 The James Hunter Six (matinee) – Rescheduled to 09/28
02/26 We Banjo 3
02/27 David Sanborn
03/01 Rickie Lee Jones
03/02 Nita Strauss
03/03 Meat Loaf Presents BAT feat. The Neverland Express + Caleb Johnson
03/04 Live at the Fillmore: The Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
03/05 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)
03/06 Kat Wright
03/08 Danny Burns w. Aine O’Doherty
03/08 Rams Head Presents It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute To The Beatles’ Rubber Soul & Revolver feat. Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Jason Scheff, Badfinger, and Denny Lane at Maryland Hall
03/10 PRS Eightlock (Paul Reed Smith Band) w. Kentavius Jones
03/11 Abbarama: The Modern ABBA Tribute Experience
03/12 Edwin McCain
03/13 Los Lobos
03/14 AMFM Presents “In The Vane Of…” Van Morrison
03/15 Kiefer Sutherland w. Marc Copely & Rocco DeLuca
03/16 John Lodge of The Moody Blues
03/17 Ben Sollee
03/18 Spyro Gyra
03/19 Arielle (All Ages Matinee)
03/19 The Weight Band
03/20 Wishbone Ash
03/21 Melissa Manchester
03/23 + 24 The High Kings
03/25 Euge Groove
03/26 Comedian Brian Scolaro w. Alli Breen
03/27 Walter Trout (All Ages Matinee)
03/27 Penny & Sparrow w. Lera Lynn
03/28 + 29 Henry Rollins: Good To See You 2022 Tour
03/31 Special EFX feat. Chieli Minucci, Joel Rosenblatt, Dave Livolsi & Jay Rowe
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
