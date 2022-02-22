Applications Being Accepted for $115K of SECU Scholarships

SECU , Maryland’s largest state-chartered credit union, announced it will award $115,000 in scholarships through the SECU MD Foundation in an effort to further education and provide a brighter future for its members.

Applications for the 2022 SECU MD Foundation Scholarship Program will be accepted through May 8. The scholarship program is open to all SECU members who will be attending a two-year or four-year college, university, trade or technical school for the Fall 2022 semester for either undergraduate or post-graduate work regardless of whether classes are virtual or in-person.

“SECU has committed itself to enrich the lives of the people who live and work in our community for more than seven decades. This includes furthering education which not only provides a brighter future for our members but also for the world around them,” said Becky Smith, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at SECU and President of the SECU MD Foundation. “As college expenses increase, the need for the SECU MD Foundation Scholarship Program continues to grow. This program can truly make a difference by helping offset those costs and set students up for success. We look forward to supporting our members on their educational journey and hope many of them apply to our scholarship program.”

Since the program’s inception in 2007, SECU and the SECU MD Foundation have awarded more than $850,000 in scholarships to more than 270 SECU members and their families pursuing higher education. It is part of SECU’s ongoing commitment to support the continuous learning and educational needs of those they serve.

“For more than 15 years, the SECU MD Foundation has provided college scholarships to remarkable young individuals who demonstrate the eagerness to learn and make the world a better place,” said Sarah Ryan, Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement at SECU and Director of the SECU MD Foundation. “We are honored to continue providing financial assistance to our members and we are deeply grateful to our many donors and community partners who generously support the Foundation’s scholarship program.”

This year’s recipients will be announced in June. To apply and learn more about the SECU MD Foundation Scholarship Program, visit: https://www.secumdfoundation.org/programs/scholarship-program/

We recently spoke with a local recipient of a SECU scholarship. Have a listen!

