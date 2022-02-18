Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Scammers When They Come Back for More Money

On February 16, 2022, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a scam in which an elderly couple was tricked into giving $9,000.00 to the suspects. The suspects made the victims believe that their son was arrested and needed $9,000.00 for bail money.

While officers were still at the house taking the report for the $9,000.00 scam the suspect/s called back stating he/they needed another $20,000.00.

The suspect/s arrived back at the dwelling to obtain the $20,000.00 and were taken into custody. Two males, 31-year old and 25-year old, both from Silver Spring were arrested and charged accordingly.

This is not a new scam nor is it unique to this area. The FBI has been investigating similar cases across the county. There are various versions of this type of scam. Some of the most common are “bail money” and “kidnapping” scams.

For more information please review the below FBI press releases. Anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB