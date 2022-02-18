Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Annapolis Sees Another Spate of Gunfire on February 17th

| February 18, 2022, 02:23 PM

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two more reports of shots being fired over the past few days.

On February 17, 2022, at approximately 12:26 am, officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for the reports of shots being fired. Officers later located evidence that was consistent with shots being fired but no arrests were made.

The second incident happened later on the same day. At approximately 7:35 pm, officers responded to the Clay St area for a report of shots fired.  Officers located evidence that was consistent with shots being fired, no property damage or injuries were reported.

