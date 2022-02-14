Annapolis Police Release More Details on Weekend Shooting of Two Children

The Annapolis Police Department has released a few more details regarding the shooting that took place on Saturday evening when two children were shot.

At 6:07 pm the Annapolis Police Department responded to 140 Obery Ct for a disorderly complaint from the resident/suspect. He advised a group of juveniles was banging on his door. The juveniles were gone prior to officers’ arrival.

At 7:12 pm an anonymous neighbor reported a group of juveniles kicking a neighbor’s door.

Shortly thereafter, at 7:19 pm, a call for shots fired in the Obery Court area was received.

The resident/suspect stated that an individual kicked his door, forcing it open, and entered the home. He fired shots at the male intruder’s lower extremities. He further stated he fired shots at a group of subjects at the side window. He then exited his residence and fired one shot into the ground and left the area.

The investigation revealed that there was damage consistent with breaking and entering on the door of the resident/suspect’s residence. Twenty-five spent shell casings were found inside the residence. One shell casing was recovered on the porch of the residence and a further casing was recovered further outside, but it is unclear if that casing is related to this shooting.

The 14-year-old male suffered 2 gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. He has been released from the hospital. The 10-year-old female suffered one gunshot wound to her back. She is still hospitalized and in stable condition.

This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Annapolis Police detectives at 410-260-3439.

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB