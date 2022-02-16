Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2022 Virtual Winter Lecture Series

Warm-up this winter in the comfort of your own home with the enlightening Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) beginning Thursday, January 13, 2022. The popular educational and informative series of eight wintertime talks provides rich and stimulating topics from an esteemed group of scholars, photographers, and historians.

Lectures will be held virtually Thursday evenings at 7 p.m., January 13th through March 3rd, 2022. Admission is $10 per lecture and FREE for First Mate-level AMM members and above.

Lectures will take place virtually on amaritime.org. Pre-registration is required.

The 2022 Winter Lecture Series is presented by JP Morgan Private Bank and Homestead Gardens.

Complete Schedule:

February 17 | 7 pm Commodore Matthew C. Perry: Sailor, Diplomat, Naval Educator This presentation will discuss Commodore Matthew Perry’s early accomplishments in 1820- 30s at sea fighting piracy, claiming Key West for the U.S.A., repatriating free slaves to Africa, and repressing the illegal slave trade. His leadership with naval steam power and commanding first steam-powered ships, including during the Mexican War and the expedition to Japan, where his successful Treaty of Peace and Amity ended over 200 years of isolation by Japan. Presenter: Dr. Matthew Perry | Scientist Emeritus February 24 | 7 pm Measuring Milestones and Meeting Goals: Progress in Bay Restoration This presentation focuses on the first watershed-wide EPA studies that were conducted 50 years ago to document the Chesapeake Bay’s problems. This triggered a massive restoration effort that is widely recognized among the most successful in the world. Progress in water quality is often discussed, but how are we progressing towards the other desired outcomes – crabs, oysters, wetlands, forests, and forest buffers? What measures are still needed to accelerate progress and ensure results? Presenter: Ann Swanson | Executive Director of the Chesapeake Bay Commission MARCH 3 | 7 pm Ospreys on the Patuxent: Their Important Role in this Ecosystem Explore osprey biology on the Patuxent River, diet behavior, and threats to the population. The provision of nesting platforms and re-introduction efforts of the osprey. Efforts to increase their numbers and public awareness with educational banding program Satellite tracking of migration Presenter: Greg Kearns | Senior Park Naturalist-Maryland-National Capital Park & Planning Commission

