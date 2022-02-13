Annapolis Man Turns Self Into Police After Double Shooting in Annapolis

An Annapolis man has turned himself into the Annapolis Police Department after two children were flown to shock trauma after being shot in an Annapolis neighborhood last evening.

According to the Annapolis Police Department, police were called to the 100 block of Obery Court at 7:19 pm for a report of a possible home invasion. Shortly after the initial call, the police received multiple calls that two juveniles had been shot. The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is continuing.

The two juveniles, a 14-year-old male and a 10-year-old female, were located nearby the incident in the unit block of Monument Street. The 14-year-old is in stable condition and the 10-year-old is in serious but stable condition.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as a 41-year -old man from Annapolis. He turned himself into police without incident. He was arrested and charged with seven criminal charges related to the crime, including two counts of first-degree assault. He was released on personal recognizance.

This is an active and fluid investigation and police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB