Annapolis Home Owners Expo Returning in February 2022

The 17th Annual Spring Annapolis Home Owners Expo will return to Annapolis on February 26th and 27th at the Byzantium Event Center in Annapolis.

Featured this year, will be renowned entomologist and ecologist, Doug Tallamy, who will be speaking to guests at 1 pm on Sunday, February 27th. Doug is the T. A. Baker Professor of Agriculture in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has authored 105 research publications and has taught insect-related courses for 41 years. His book Bringing Nature Home was published by Timber Press in 2007, The Living Landscape, co-authored with Rick Darke, was published in 2014; Nature’s Best Hope, a New York Times Best Seller, was released in February 2020, and his latest book The Nature of Oaks was released by Timber Press in March 2021. His awards include recognition from The Garden Writer’s Association, Audubon, The Garden Club of America, and The American Horticultural Association.

Seminars

In addition to dozens of home improvement contractors and vendors, a full slate of seminars is on tap.

SATURDAY

11:00 Northrop Realty -Staging Your House for Success

12:00- Jeff Devlin-3 tips for renovating like a pro

1:30- demo – How to patch drywall and trim a door – Jeff Devlin

3:00- Jeff Devlin -How to hire a contractor

All Day- Peenstra Antiques Antique Appraisal

All Day- Master Gardeners of Anne Arundel County

SUNDAY

1:00- Doug Tallamy- Natures Best Hope

2:30- Rachel Jennifer – staying organized working from home.

All Day- Peenstra Antiques Antique Appraisal

All Day- Master Gardeners of Anne Arundel County

The 2021 Spring Home Owners Expo was delayed due to the COVID surge in the area. “We are excited to have our shows back on track for 2022,” said Scott Smith, President of Mid-Atlantic Expos, “and to have our educational seminars back for our guests again this year as well as many marketplace exhibitors with great products and items for the home. ” Admission is $6 for adults, and kids under 17 are free!

In 2006, Mid Atlantic Expos launched their first community Home and Garden Expo at the National Guard Armory in Annapolis. “I had this idea, and lined up Rupert Boneham, star of the Survivor TV series, as my special guest. Rupert put the radio and TV spots together for me, and the theme was “Can you survive a home improvement project”? “

Over the ensuing 17 years, Mid Atlantic Expos has helped homeowners discover great opportunities for their homes with local and regional companies specializing in everything from driveways to roofs to landscaping. Most of the exhibitors do not have showrooms, and are family-owned and operated businesses that depend on shows to serve as their retail space to meet prospective customers. Educational seminars over the years have featured celebrity guest speakers including Sabrina Soto, Vern Yip, Alison Victoria, Nicole Simpson, Richard Karn, Tom Silva, Kevin O’Conner, Paul James, Jason Cameron, and Matt Blashaw.

