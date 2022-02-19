Annapolis Hires Administrator to Lead Partnership Between Civilians and Police

The City of Annapolis has selected an administrator to manage L.E.A.D., a crime prevention program grant-funded by the Governor’s Office in the State of Maryland. Richard Reynolds is former vice president of business and policy development for Global 1000.

L.E.A.D. is an acronym for Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (traditional) or Let Everyone Advance with Dignity (modern). The two names denote the evolving nature of a national program that seeks to relieve law enforcement agencies of social service intervention work. Reynolds will work on implementing the L.E.A.D Annapolis program, which helps divert people out of the criminal justice system for low-level misdemeanor arrests and social referrals.

“Many communities across America have entered a critical conversation about public safety,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “L.E.A.D. is just one of the ways we are working to not only focus the workload of police but to also upend a cycle of disadvantage that sees our residents who are experiencing poverty, mental health challenges, and drug use experiencing unending interactions with the criminal justice system. I look forward to working with Richard and seeing Annapolis progress on this front.”

In 2020, the City received a $528,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention. The grant will be paid out over three years. No matching City funds are required to fulfill this grant. The City is in the second year of the program.

Reynolds salary will be $60,000 per year. He began his work on Feb. 8, 2022.

“LEAD Annapolis is a new model with the potential to transform public safety and I’m excited about the work” said Reynolds. “By creating a path for people out of the criminal justice system and into case management, we can address behaviorial health and other issues in a meaningful way.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS