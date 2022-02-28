Annapolis Film Festival Seeking Volunteers!

The Annapolis Film Festival, going “live” this year, is looking for volunteers for the four-day event, set for March 31st through April 3rd at four venues in the Annapolis’ Historic Arts District. To sign up for the many volunteer opportunities and to learn about the perks that you will receive, register on the festival’s website:

www.annapolisfilmfestival.org

The AFF promises a wonderful experience, including viewing the many films scheduled for screening.

