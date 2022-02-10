Annapolis Council Considering Eliminating Requirement for Off-Street Parking for Restaurants

Ward 5 Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier is introducing legislation at the Annapolis City Council meeting on Monday, February 14, 2022, to eliminate the requirement for bars, restaurants, and clubs to provide a specified amount of off-street parking.

In a staff report, City Manager David Jarrell states that the legislation can have several consequences including:

additional cars seeking on-street parking

additional cars utilizing garages and surface lots

increased use of other modes of transportation (bike, walking, public transit)

ability to use (current) private lots for other uses like outdoor dining

promote walkability

Currently, this legislation does not have any co-sponsors. Monday’s meeting will simply introduce the legislation (first reader) and will likely be unanimously accepted by the council. This does not mean approval–it means that the council will study it and seek public input at a later meeting.

Other items to be addressed on Monday will be the City’s shift to a 100% Electric Mobility Plan. This will include six-person electric vehicles for city-wide shuttles, electric buses, and an electric ferry system between Eastport (5th Street) and City Dock. There will be public hearings on this issue.

