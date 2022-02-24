Annapolis Book Festival Returns to Key School on April 9, 2022

Key School has announced the initial line-up for the 19th annual Annapolis Book Festival. Among the many distinguished speakers slated to join the premiere community event on Saturday, April 9 include:

U.S. Congressman for the 8th District of Maryland, author and lead House manager of the second impeachment trial Rep. Jamie Raskin

Emmy award-winning journalist Terence Smith

Bestselling author of one of the New York Times ten best books of 2021 Clint Smith

Award-winning journalist and Washington bureau chief of USA Today Susan Page

Bestselling thriller writer Jeffery Deaver

Award-winning journalists John Woodrow Cox and Cecilia Kang

Chief executive at PEN America Suzanne Nossel

Investigative journalist and author of one of the Washington Post’s ten best books of 2021 Craig Whitlock

Best-selling thriller writers Dan Fesperman and John Gilstrap

Veteran journalist and memoirist Leslie Gray Streeter

Senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice Theodore R. Johnson

MacArthur Fellow and conservationist Edith Widder

President of the National Immigration Forum Ali Noorani

Children and young adult book author and co-founder of We Need Diverse Books Ellen Oh

Foodie and memoirist Hannah Howard

Now in its 19th year, the Annapolis Book Festival is one of the premier community events in the region. The Festival brings together nationally and internationally renowned authors with thousands of book fans for author talks, panel discussions, book signings, and other activities. Interactive, multi-generational, and free of charge, the Festival has something for book lovers of all ages.

Combining entertainment, children’s activities, and food trucks with compelling author panels, the Festival attracts more than 3,000 attendees each year.

The Annapolis Book Festival will be held on the campus of Key School at 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis, MD, 21403 on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

2022 Annapolis Book Festival Authors

The following authors are presenting at the 2022 Festival:

Kate Albus – A Place to Hang the Moon

Jenn Bouchard – First Course

John Woodrow Cox – Children Under Fire: An American Crisis

Jeffery Deaver – The Midnight Lock: A Lincoln Rhyme Book

Dan Fesperman – The Cover Wife

Jay Fleming – Island Life

John Gilstrap – Blue Fire: A Victoria Emerson Thriller

Jeffrey Greene – Masters of Tonewood: The Hidden Art of Fine Stringed-Instrument Making

Nadia Hashimi – Sparks Like Stars

Kristin Henning – The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth

Hannah Howard – Plenty: A Memoir of Food and Family

Theodore R. Johnson – When the Stars Begin to Fall: Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America

Cecilia Kang – An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination (coauthor Sheera Frenkel)

Chloe Dulce Louvouezo – Life, I Swear: Intimate Stories From Black Women on Identity, Healing, and Self-Trust

Nilah Magruder – Wutaryoo

Josh Mitchell – The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe

Ali Noorani – Crossing Borders: The Reconciliation of a Nation of Immigrants

Suzanne Nossel – Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All

Ellen Oh – Finding Junie Kim

Susan Page – Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power

Nicole Perlroth – This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race

Jamie Raskin – Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth and Trials of American Democracy

Constance Sayers – The Ladies of the Secret Circus

Jeffrey Selingo – Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions

Clint Smith – How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America

Terence Smith – Four Wars, Five Presidents: A Reporter’s Journey from Jerusalem to Saigon to the White House

William Stixrud – What Do You Say?: How to Talk with Kids to Build Motivation, Stress Tolerance, and a Happy Home (co-author Ned Johnson)

Leslie Gray Streeter – Black Widow: A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books with Words Like “Journey” in the Title

Adam Russell Taylor – A More Perfect Union: A New Vision for Building the Beloved Community

John Della Volpe – Fight: How Gen Z Is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America

Craig Whitlock – The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War

Edith Widder – Below the Edge of Darkness: A Memoir of Exploring Light and Life in the Deep Sea

Xu Xi – The Art and Craft of Asian Stories (co-author Robin Hemley)

John Yeigh – Win the Youth Sports Game: How Ordinary Kids Can Thrive

Marisa Zeppieri – Chronically Fabulous: Finding Wholeness and Hope Living with Chronic Illness

