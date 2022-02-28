AACPS and Health Department Pairing Up For More Vax Clinics for Kids 5-11

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel Department of Health are again teaming up to offer a round of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at four elementary schools beginning next week.

The March clinics follow similar ones at more than 30 elementary schools across the county so far this school year.

The clinics, which will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m., are first-dose clinics. Children who previously received first dose have already been provided information for second-dose clinics.

Sites and dates for the third round of clinics are as follows:

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Hillsmere Elementary School, 3052 Arundel on the Bay Road, Annapolis

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Jessup Elementary School, 2798 Champion Forest Avenue, Jessup

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Maryland City Elementary School, 3359 Crumpton South, Laurel

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Deale Elementary School, 759 Masons Beach Road, Deale



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave formal approval to administer the vaccines in November. Children ages 5 to 11 will require two shots three weeks apart to be fully vaccinated. Second doses will be administered at the same schools as first doses, and families of children who receive first doses will receive reminders from the Department of Health to schedule the second doses.

All children must be accompanied by an adult at the vaccine site. Everyone at all clinics must be masked at all times while they are in the clinic.

Registration links for all school-based clinics can be found at www.aacps.org/covidvaccines. To provide equitable access for all interested families, links for clinics will be made public at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Information regarding Department of Health clinics held outside of school facilities can be found at www.aacounty.org/covidvax.

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB