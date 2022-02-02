$2M Up For Grabs for Boosted Marylanders in New Lottery Program

Governor Larry Hogan today announced a new booster action plan to get more Marylanders fully protected from COVID-19 and its variants. The plan includes the launch of a $2 million VaxCash 2.0 Promotion, which will award $2 million in cash prizes to a total of 12 Maryland residents who have received their booster shot. The promotion kicks off next Tuesday, Feb. 15, with a special initial drawing of $500,000.

“The biggest takeaway from the Omicron surge is just how critically important it is to get a booster shot,” said Governor Hogan. “It is clear that getting fully protected with a booster is the single most important thing you can do right now to minimize the impact of COVID-19 and its variants and to help us all finally move on from this pandemic.”

VaxCash 2.0. After the initial $500,000 drawing on Feb. 15, prizes of $50,000 will be awarded weekly for the following 10 weeks. On Tuesday, May 3, one Marylander will be awarded a grand prize of $1 million.

Maryland residents 18 and older who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccinations and their booster shot in Maryland at any time are eligible to win. No registration or entry is needed.

Booster Action Plan. In addition to the VaxCash 2.0 promotion, the new booster action plan also includes:

Expanding call- and text-based outreach to all Marylanders who are eligible for boosters through the state’s GoVAX campaign;

Offering booster shots at many hospital-based testing sites in addition to the 539 pharmacies and clinics across the state that currently offer boosters;

Expanding the mission of the Vaccine Equity Task Force to offer clinics with community partners that are focused on booster shots.

Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition. To continue recognizing Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week, the governor announced the launch of a Healthcare Heroes Poster Competition in partnership with the Maryland State Department of Education:

Students from pre-K through grade 12 are encouraged to submit posters that depict the theme “Celebrating Maryland’s Healthcare Heroes.”

Winning posters will be selected at the elementary school, middle school, and high school levels. Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan and First Lady Yumi Hogan will serve as judges.

The winning posters will be displayed at area hospitals, and the winning students will be invited to the State House to receive the governor’s citations.

Students who are interested in participating in the competition are encouraged to talk to their art teacher.

Government House, Stadiums To Be Lit Blue, Marylanders Encouraged to Wear Blue. This Friday, Feb. 11, Government House, M&T Bank Stadium, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards will be lit blue to commemorate Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week. The governor is encouraging counties and municipalities to join this commemoration. Marylanders are also encouraged to wear blue on Friday.

