Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

2-Alarm Fire Causes $170K Damage to Lothian Home

| February 14, 2022, 01:22 PM

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm house fire this weekend in Lothian, a rural part of Anne Arundel County.

At 5:20 am on Saturday, February 12, 2022, the residents of a home on Mullen Lane reported the fire in their basement. They were alerted to the basement fire by working smoke alarms and safely evacuated and called 911.

First arriving firefighters reported no evidence of fire from the exterior of the two and one-half story, single family-dwelling, measuring in excess of 7,000 square feet.

Photos: AACoFD

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Firefighters located a fire in a basement utility room which extended upward to the first floor. Fire on both levels was extinguished and the fire was brought under control in one hour.

Two occupants and their dog were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined that the fire was accidental in nature, resulting from an electrical or mechanical malfunction in the basement utility room.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians and the damage estimate is $170,000.

 

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake