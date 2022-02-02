2-Alarm Fire Causes $170K Damage to Lothian Home

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a two-alarm house fire this weekend in Lothian, a rural part of Anne Arundel County.

At 5:20 am on Saturday, February 12, 2022, the residents of a home on Mullen Lane reported the fire in their basement. They were alerted to the basement fire by working smoke alarms and safely evacuated and called 911.

First arriving firefighters reported no evidence of fire from the exterior of the two and one-half story, single family-dwelling, measuring in excess of 7,000 square feet.

Photos: AACoFD

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Firefighters located a fire in a basement utility room which extended upward to the first floor. Fire on both levels was extinguished and the fire was brought under control in one hour.

Two occupants and their dog were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined that the fire was accidental in nature, resulting from an electrical or mechanical malfunction in the basement utility room.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians and the damage estimate is $170,000.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB