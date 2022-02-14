14 County CAT Students Finish in Top Three at Regional Competition
Eight Anne Arundel County Public Schools Career and Technology Education students won their respective categories, four more finished in second, and two others placed third at the recent SkillsUSA Region 3 championships, earning the right to compete in the upcoming state competition.
The following AACPS students won their respective categories:
- Greg Aidian, CAT-North, Automotive Service Technology (first-place tie)
- Santino Battista, CAT-North, Automotive Service Technology (first-place tie)
- Jacob Penn, CAT-South, Automotive Service Technology (first-place tie)
- Dominic DeMaio, CAT-South, Electrical Construction Wiring
- Ethan Frost, CAT-North, Culinary Arts
- Maggie Galindo, CAT-North, Technical Computer Applications
- Samantha Houser, CAT-South, Cosmetology
- Aiden Michael, CAT-North, Welding
The following AACPS students placed second in their respective categories:
- Aidan Catterton, CAT-North, Culinary Arts
- Cole Graziano, CAT-South, Welding
- Tyler Knox, CAT-South, Electrical Construction Wiring
- Emma Lee Pennington, CAT-North, Cosmetology
The following AACPS students placed third in their respective categories:
- Nash Sietz, CAT-North, Welding
- Joshua Taylor, CAT-North, Electrical Construction Wiring
The above students will be joined by others from the county’s Centers of Applied Technology North and South whose categories were not included in the regional competition in the SkillsUSA Maryland State Competition April 1-2. Students who place first in the state competition will move on to the 57th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, set for June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga.
Category: Local News, NEWS