14 County CAT Students Finish in Top Three at Regional Competition

Eight Anne Arundel County Public Schools Career and Technology Education students won their respective categories, four more finished in second, and two others placed third at the recent SkillsUSA Region 3 championships, earning the right to compete in the upcoming state competition.

The following AACPS students won their respective categories:

Greg Aidian, CAT-North, Automotive Service Technology (first-place tie)

Santino Battista, CAT-North, Automotive Service Technology (first-place tie)

Jacob Penn, CAT-South, Automotive Service Technology (first-place tie)

Dominic DeMaio, CAT-South, Electrical Construction Wiring

Ethan Frost, CAT-North, Culinary Arts

Maggie Galindo, CAT-North, Technical Computer Applications

Samantha Houser, CAT-South, Cosmetology

Aiden Michael, CAT-North, Welding

The following AACPS students placed second in their respective categories:

Aidan Catterton, CAT-North, Culinary Arts

Cole Graziano, CAT-South, Welding

Tyler Knox, CAT-South, Electrical Construction Wiring

Emma Lee Pennington, CAT-North, Cosmetology

The following AACPS students placed third in their respective categories:

Nash Sietz, CAT-North, Welding

Joshua Taylor, CAT-North, Electrical Construction Wiring

The above students will be joined by others from the county’s Centers of Applied Technology North and South whose categories were not included in the regional competition in the SkillsUSA Maryland State Competition April 1-2. Students who place first in the state competition will move on to the 57th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, set for June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga.

Source : AACPS

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS