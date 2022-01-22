Yet Another Current-Year Calendar Change From Board of Education

As part of an ongoing discussion about the 2021-2022 School Year Calendar, the Board of Education has moved a scheduled systemwide closure date from Tuesday, May 3, 2022, to Monday, May 2, 2022.

All schools and school system offices will now be closed on Monday, May 2, 2022. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, will be a normal school day for students and staff.

The Board approved the move at its January 19, 2022, meeting. At the same meeting, it discussed a motion to alter two planned early dismissal days for students – February 9, 2022, and March 30, 2022 – and provide teachers with unscheduled time after students leave school to use as their own discretion. The motion would have shifted school-focused professional development dedicated to equity scheduled for those days to asynchronous virtual sessions teachers and other staff could complete over the summer.

The Board ultimately tabled the motion.

An updated calendar can be found at www.aacps.org/calendar.

