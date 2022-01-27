Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Woman Shot in Eastport Section of Annapolis

| January 26, 2022, 10:26 PM

The Annapolis Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Madison Street in the Eastport section of Annapolis.

The police department has not made any comment yet, but at 9:09 pm on January 26, 2022, 11 shots rang out along Madison Street.  This was followed by a strong police response as well as EMS from the Annapolis Fire Department.

From a witness on the scene that wanted to remain anonymous, a female was seen laying in the street covered with a sheet as police began their investigation.

The information here is preliminary and will be updated as soon as the police release it.  This would be the first homicide in the City of Annapolis for 2022.

 

